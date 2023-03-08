Sunverge Partners with Evergy for Advanced Residential Battery Pilot Program





March 08, 2023 08:00 AM Eastern Standard TimeSAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evergy, an investor-owned utility serving customers in Kansas and Missouri, has partnered with Sunverge, the provider of an industry-leading distributed energy resources (DER) control, orchestration, and aggregation platform. Utilizing the Sunverge platform will unlock the value of distributed energy resources (DERs) for both customers and the grid within Evergy's Missouri service territory.This new pilot for 50 residential customers in Evergy's Missouri territory is expected to be operational in the first half of 2023 and includes intelligent and real-time dynamic control of energy storage combined with holistic load management. The energy storage assets will be aggregated as a dynamic, real-time, multi-service and multi-asset VPP system, creating value on both sides of the meter.Evergy will explore benefits to its customers including backup power, bill reduction, and self-generation. Value to the grid includes peak demand reduction and load leveling, whole home backup, distribution feeder demand management, frequency regulation and response, voltage support, and renewable energy smoothing."Evergy is committed to exploring new and innovative ways to manage energy effectively and efficiently," said Chad Carsten, Sr. Manager of Operations Technology. "Our partnership with Sunverge for the behind-the-meter storage pilot project is a testament to this commitment. The integration of intelligent real-time control and comprehensive load management will not only bring value to both the customers and Evergy, but it will also demonstrate the company's dedication to advancing a responsible energy transition. Evergy is eager to embark on this cutting-edge pilot project.""We are excited to work closely with Evergy and their incredible team on this exciting new project. Utilities across the country are exploring ways to operationalize DERs into core distribution operations and unlock the value of distributed resources," said Martin Milani, CEO of Sunverge. "The combination of real-time dynamic load flexibility and aggregated grid services is a powerful tool for utilities like Evergy that are planning for the grid of the future and integrating the growth of DERs. The result will be a more resilient, more flexible, and cleaner electric grid."For utility professionals interested in learning more about Sunverge's capabilities, email info@sunverge.com.About Sunverge EnergySunverge Energy provides the leading dynamic and real-time platform for Virtual Power Plants (VPP), a grid-aware and dynamic power source built from the aggregation of behind-the-meter DERs (distributed energy resources). The Sunverge real time DER control, orchestration and aggregation platform is unique in providing dynamic multi-objective optimization of services on both sides of the meter, helping customers with intelligent management of their own renewable energy generation and utilities with greater flexibility in managing their infrastructure investments, reducing generation costs, increasing system reliability and meeting their renewable energy goals. Together with the Sunverge Infinity edge controller, the Sunverge VPP platform provides intelligent dynamic near real-time control over decentralized energy resources that is efficient, reliable, and responsive to utilities, grid operators and their customers. For more information, please visit sunverge.com.ContactsAriel Marantz, Antenna Group for Sunvergeariel.marantz@antennagroup.com