SUT | Astrimar Virtual Training Course – Qualification of New Technology

Innovation and technology are key to any industry's success - this has never been more true as we face the challenges of achieving the energy transition to Net Zero. Confidence in technology can be a barrier to investment and its acceptance into the market. Effective technology qualification can help address and overcome these barriers



Having run a series of popular ‘in person' courses together, SUT and Astrimar have collaborated to bring their new virtual ‘Qualification of New Technology' course to a wider global energy industry audience. The course is aimed at engineers, at any stage of their careers, who are involved in the development of new technology or who need to accommodate new or existing technology in new or more challenging applications. Importantly examples will be drawn both from traditional subsea technologies and state of the art net-zero technology solutions.The new virtual training course (14-17 March 2023 - 09:30-13:00 GMT) grasps this nettle, with leading energy industry experts, providing an overview of industry best practice for qualification of technology and how to select and design appropriate testing and analysis regimes to demonstrate functionality, reliability and durability for novel and modified technologies..A combination of presentations, discussions and group break-out sessions will be used and will cover:• The Technology Qualification Process• Defining Qualification Goals and Requirements• Use of Technology Readiness Levels (TRLs)• Types of testing and analysis to support qualification at each TRL• Qualification of extended/modified technology• Application of FMECA for technology qualification• Techniques for demonstrating technology confidence and reliability• Residual technical risk and uncertainty• Qualification assuranceDavid Saul, chair of the SUT training committee explained: "We are delighted to widen our audience and bring this important topic to the fore. Technology qualification is a demonstration process that forms a key part of technology verification and validation. Its aim is to provide evidence and confidence that the new technology, so vital to the sectors in which our members serve, meets the necessary function and performance requirements, that it is reliable for the intended service and life, and that any risks to its operation are well understood and managed."Importantly it is also key to enabling new technologies that replace existing technologies as they need to be able to demonstrate that they are as good or better that the existing technology. The assurance that can be gained from adopting these best practices are key to enabling successful technology deployment and commercialisation."Further information and booking details, including SUT member discount, are available at: https://sut.org/event/virtual-course-the-qualification-of-new-technology/