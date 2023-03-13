Energy Harvesting System Market: Rise in Deployment of IoT Devices

The global energy harvesting system market is growing at a notable CAGR of 11.13% from 2022 to 2030. Growing expenditure in infrastructure and industry development is anticipated to have a positive impact on the global market over the projected period.

Energy harvesting system is an integrated information technology-aided analytical tool used on various platforms to achieve energy efficiency through energy scavenging and energy optimization of individual components in the system. These systems are expected to gain significant prominence in the next few years on account of growing energy requirements in industrial sectors, especially manufacturing and power & energy enterprises, for real-time monitoring and assessment of energy harvesting patterns.



