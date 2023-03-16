Intersolar 2023: SolarEdge to present latest innovations for residential, commercial and utility-scale PV

MUNICH, Germany, 16 March - At this year's Intersolar exhibition (Munich, 14-16 June), global leader in smart energy technology SolarEdge Technologies will present its latest PV technology innovations for residential, commercial and utility-scale applications in Hall B4, Booth 110. The company will also announce a major milestone for the industry and a slew of new partnerships in what promises to be the company's biggest show yet.



More Headlines Articles

For the residential market, SolarEdge will announce new developments within its SolarEdge Home ecosystem. The integrated residential solution manages, monitors and optimizes solar energy production, consumption and storage within the home. This enables homeowners to more efficiently manage energy within their homes by optimizing grid connection and battery consumption.For the agriculture industry, SolarEdge will present its new solar tracker solution: the Tracker Control System. The innovative technology leverages AI to track the sun and adjust the angle of solar modules to maximize power production - increasing system performance by up to 6%, while also balancing sun utilization to optimize crop yield. This is the first solar tracker solution from SolarEdge.The company will also present its new commercial S-Series power optimizer, which was launched in Europe last week. Featuring industry-first safety technology, the S-Series detects temperature increase at the connector level, stopping power flow before a potential arc can occur. This means potential electric arcs can be detected and prevented, rather than just detecting them at the string level. Importantly, this process maximizes system safety, system uptime and reduces O&M costs.For utility-scale applications, SolarEdge's much-anticipated utility-scale inverter and power optimizer will be presented on the booth. Designed for large ground-mount installations, the solution includes the SE 330kW inverter and H1300 Power Optimizer and is ideally suited for both virtual central and distributed configurations.If you would like to find out more, please visit SolarEdge at Intersolar, Hall B4 Stand 110 within Messe Munich in Germany.