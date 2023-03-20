European Renewable Energy Set for Huge Growth Over Next Decade

BRACKNELL, UK. 20th March 2023 - Europe will see tremendous change to its renewable energy landscape over the next decade and beyond, according to a new report by specialist consultants White Space Strategy that analysed more than 300 different data sources and was commissioned by Panasonic TOUGHBOOK. The main changes predicted include:



- Almost 84% of energy generated in Europe will come from either solar, onshore wind, offshore wind or hydropower by 2050, compared to just below 50% in 2021.- Solar energy will overtake onshore wind energy as the primary renewable technology relied upon by European states.- The expansion of hydropower will be limited to specific mountainous topographies and take the form of smaller and more remote infrastructure.- The North Sea will solidify as the most developed region for offshore wind energy generation but will also be increasingly surrounded by wind farms in the Baltic Sea and English Channel.- Southern European markets will increasingly invest and seek to grow their renewable infrastructure offering.The paper, The Future of European Renewable Energy, brings together data in a comprehensive assessment of the trends impacting the market. It considers the driving factors behind renewable energy growth in Europe, the progress of transition to renewable, the landscape of different renewable energy sources and the skills and mobile technology tools required to support the industry."As European countries turn more towards renewable energy, the expertise and skills surrounding this infrastructure will need to grow and move across Europe," said Andrew Downs, Director at White Space Strategy. "Personnel operating in these new environments will need to be equipped with technology that allows to them to operate efficiently and effectively in harsh, disconnected, and remote environments."Commenting on the report, Nick Miller - Panasonic TOUGHBOOK's Regional Sector Manager, Enterprise Sector UK & Ireland, said: "Offshore wind renewable energy is vital to our national energy strategy, accounting for more than half of all UK&I renewables growth, with our unique coastal environments enabling the UK&I to become the second-largest growth market for offshore wind globally. Our rugged TOUGHBOOK devices are ideal for service and maintenance engineers because of their excellent durability and connectivity even in remote locations with extreme weather conditions. We look forward to supporting the further expansion of renewable energy across Europe."Download a full copy of the report at: https://info.business.panasonic.eu/TOUGHBOOK_Renewable-Energy.html