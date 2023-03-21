CMT's 13th Biomass Pellets Trade & Power Event to Take Place in Tokyo, Japan

CMT Events is pleased to announce the 13th Biomass Pellets Trade & Power conference, to be held in Tokyo, Japan from May 16th to 18th, 2023. This annual event brings together global leaders, industry experts and participants to discuss the latest in biomass and renewable energy in Japan and North Asia.



More Headlines Articles

The Biomass Pellets Trade & Power event will cover a range of topics, including biomass supply and demand, trade, logistics, and emerging applications. The agenda resumes in Tokyo with Drax as the platinum sponsor, together with corporate sponsors, RENOVA Inc and Sumitomo Corporation. Drax and Biomass Power Association will kick off the event with keynote speeches. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the latest technological advancements, as well as the market challenges and opportunities.One of the key themes of this year's event is the role of biomass in the transition to a more sustainable future. Speakers will explore how biomass can be used as a renewable and carbon-neutral energy source, for power generation and industrial energy needs.The agenda will also address the policy and regulatory landscape surrounding biomass pellets. Speakers will discuss the impact of Japanese government policies on the biomass market growth, as well as new developments to support further net-zero development. Post conference site visit to Kanda Biomass Power Plant at Fukuoka Prefecture aims to provide practical insights on biomass handling and plant operations.Industry participants will find the discussions at the Biomass Pellets Trade & Power event particularly helpful in shaping their future strategies. The event provides a valuable opportunity to network with industry leaders, including Hanwa, Cellmark, CM Biomass, Rainbow Pellet, Amandus Kahl and Airex Energy who are also supporting this event as sponsors, along with many other exhibiting companies."We are excited to bring together key stakeholders and biomass industry leaders to discuss the current and future of biomass markets in Japan and Asia" said the organizers of 13th Biomass Pellets Trade & Power event. "This event is a unique opportunity to learn from the best in the business, share knowledge and experiences, and work together to create a more sustainable future."The 13th Biomass Pellets Trade & Power event promises to be a thought-provoking and informative event. With a focus on sustainability, innovation, and policy, attendees will leave with a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing the biomass pellets industry.For more information on the Biomass Pellets Trade & Power event, visit https://cmtevents.com/eventschedule.aspx?ev=230501&