Energy Toolbase and Arch Solar Deploy Storage System with Acumen EMS™ on 40-Acre Senior Community Center in Wisconsin

Energy Toolbase has deployed its Acumen EMS™ controls software on an energy storage system installed by Arch Solar, a Top Solar Contractor based in Plymouth, Wisconsin. In 2022, Arch Solar installed the BYD Chess unit, equipped with Acumen EMS for a 40-acre senior community center in Sheboygan. This project, supported by the state's Office of Energy Innovation grant (EIGP), is projected to reduce at least 28% of the current energy mix for the campus, saving more than $27,000 annually. The building was designed for sustainability and includes several notable renewable features, including water backup systems and a 200kW panel solar energy field.



Sited with a 120 kW BYD Chess unit, the Acumen EMS-operated system will dramatically reduce demand costs through peak demand shaving. By utilizing the modeling and deployment functions of Energy Toolbase, Arch Solar and the host customer will also have complete visibility into the energy storage system's operation with the ETB Monitor platform; moreover, the platform allows the customer to analyze system performance in real-time and oversee bill savings, customize alerts, override events, schedule dispatch commands, and more.The project has garnered generous community support, with several notable community members contributing financially in hopes of using the site as a model for other nonprofits transitioning to solar within the state. In addition to the EIGP grant, Arch Solar was a recipient of a grant from Solar for Good, which contributed $25,000 worth of solar panels to the project."At Energy Toolbase, we're proud to continue to expand our Acumen EMS™ solution into new markets like Wisconsin," said Scott D'Ambrosio, Vice President of Sales at Energy Toolbase. "This project is particularly exciting to get modeled and deployed, as we're part of a large push to encourage the adoption of solar and energy storage throughout Wisconsin, with the state's support.""Working with ETB for a reliable storage solution in times where half of China is shut down along with all the supply chain issues has been a blessing. ETB not only supplied us with the right solution on time, but the all-in-one package they designed made the installation much simpler and more efficient. We will be installing ETB-sourced products again and again," commented Mike Cornell, Project Manager and CIO of Arch Solar.About Energy ToolbaseEnergy Toolbase is an industry-leading software platform that provides a cohesive suite of project estimating, storage control, and asset monitoring products that enable solar and storage developers to deploy projects more efficiently. Energy Toolbase's SaaS products are used by over 1,000 distributed energy organizations worldwide. To learn more or request a free trial, visit https://www.energytoolbase.com.Energy Toolbase is backed by its parent company, Pason Systems, a leading global provider of data management systems and controls automation software for the energy industry. With a global footprint and 40-year track record, Pason enjoys one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI. For more information, visit https://www.pason.com.About Arch Solar"Our mission is to educate, inspire, and empower current and future generations to choose a clean sustainable form of energy."Since our humble beginning in 2003, we've become leaders in the solar industry and are paving the way for renewables in Wisconsin. We are firm believers in handshake ethics and have a diverse staff of trusted, licensed, NABCEP-certified solar experts with over 100 years of combined experience. Our company leaders are active instructors, inspectors, and consultants to many of the leading energy groups, both locally and nationally. To learn more about Arch Solar, please visit https://archelec.com/.