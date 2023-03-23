Ubiquitous Energy Invited to Submit Part II Application for Department of Energy Title XVII Loan Guarantee Program

Ubiquitous Energy, a next-generation technology company developing truly transparent solar technology for architectural glass, is excited to announce that it has been invited to submit Part II of its application to the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Title XVII Loan Guarantee Program. The proposed loan guarantee would support the development of the company's U.S.-based transparent solar window manufacturing facility and hundreds of new clean technology jobs.



The Title XVII Loan Guarantee Program helps support the deployment of decarbonization technologies navigating the last mile to commercialization, providing them with access to needed loans and loan guarantees. To date the program has provided more than $25 billion in loan guarantees and currently has approximately $62 billion in available loan guarantee authority to accelerate the commercial deployment of innovative energy technologies.Ubiquitous Energy is the leading developer of transparent solar technology, which has the potential to revolutionize the way we generate and use clean energy. The company's UE Power™ technology produces solar electricity and integrates into standard windows without sacrificing beauty, design, or views.With the built environment generating 40 percent of annual global CO2 emissions and the global building floor area expected to double by 2060, there is an urgent need for zero-emissions energy sources to power the present and propel the future. Meanwhile, the financial incentives and job creation opportunities enabled by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 further enhance the DOE's investment in innovative and commercially viable renewable energy solutions."We are thrilled to have been invited to submit a Part II application for the DOE's highly competitive Title XVII Loan Guarantee Program. This opportunity will allow us to accelerate the commercialization of our innovative transparent solar technology and bring it to market faster," said Susan Stone, CEO at Ubiquitous Energy. "We look forward to working with the Department of Energy to continue driving the transition to a clean energy economy."To learn more about Ubiquitous Energy, visit https://ubiquitous.energy/.DOE Loan GuaranteeDOE's invitation to submit a Part II application is not an assurance that DOE will invite an applicant into the due diligence and term sheet negotiation process, that DOE will offer a term sheet to an applicant, that DOE will issue a loan guarantee, or that the terms and conditions of a loan guarantee will be consistent with terms proposed by an applicant. The foregoing matters are wholly dependent on the results of DOE review and evaluation of a Part II Application, and DOE's determination whether to proceed.About Ubiquitous EnergyFounded at MIT in 2011, Ubiquitous Energy exists to accelerate global decarbonization by leveraging every possible surface to generate renewable energy. Ubiquitous Energy has created the world's leading transparent solar technology, UE Power™. With hundreds of global patent filings, UE Power™ is a transparent coating that produces solar electricity and integrates into standard windows without sacrificing beauty, design, or views. There are endless possibilities for future applications. For more information, please visit us at https://ubiquitous.energy/ or connect with us via Linkedin.