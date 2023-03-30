Sustainable energy: industry get-together at hy-fcell

Canada and Germany are moving ever closer together in the area of sustainable energies: in August 2022 the Canada-Germany Hydrogen Alliance was adopted while in November the University of British Columbia and Stuttgart University signed a Statement of Cooperation through which they want to strengthen their cooperation in research into sustainable energy and hydrogen.



In 2023 Messe Stuttgart will stage hy-fcell several times as a platform for this promising branch of industry - in Stuttgart on 13 and 14 September, and in Vancouver - which is regarded as the "cradle of fuel cells" - from 5 to 7 June. Developers, manufacturers, experts from research centres and users from the hydrogen and fuel cell industry will meet at both locations. "Energy and climate topics are more important than ever," emphasised Stefan Lohnert, President of Messe Stuttgart. "We are staging the hy-fcell events as permanent platforms for an industry in which a great deal is happening and which is remaining dynamic. The combination of an exhibition and a conference will promote networking and the transfer of technical know-how, and will also help companies to develop international markets."First-class combination of a conference and an exhibitionhy-fcell Canada will comprise a two-day conference with interactive plenary talks and workshops, as well as an international exhibition. The key topics will include fuel cell components and systems, their production technology, hydrogen generation and infrastructure, application areas for fuel cells and hydrogen technologies, along with research, development and specialised services. Sponsors such as HTEC, Greenlight and Toyota, as well as a large number of partners will enhance hy-fcell Canada 2023 as an industry platform. International high-level speakers have confirmed that they will be taking part in the conference. They include Ivette-Vera Perez from the Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association, Prof. Dr. Christian Mohrdieck from the German company Cellcentric GmbH & Co. KG, and Shelley Babin from Atura Power Canada.In addition to a first-class combination of an exhibition and a conference, visitors to hy-fcell Canada 2023 can also look forward to a varied accompanying programme which will make the key topics of hydrogen and fuel cells come alive through technical tours and ride & drive offers. The technical tours on 5 June 2023 will take the visitors to renowned Canadian companies such as AVL Canada, Greenlight Innovations, UBC - Mérida Labs, HTEC and Toyota. The participants in the tours will obtain a unique insight into the latest research and will experience tests involving hydrogen powered vehicles including the refuelling process. The places for the technical tours are limited. Tickets can now be purchased on the hy-fcell website.Most important exhibition for hydrogen and fuel cells in North AmericaDue to the international relevance of the topic of sustainable energies, hy-fcell is held at different locations all over the world - for example in Germany and China besides Canada. For Canada as a close partner of Germany in energy matters, hy-fcell is the most important annual event in North America relating to the latest developments in the area of hydrogen and fuel cells. "Since we have been part of hy-fcell Canada for many years, we are pleased to sponsor the event this year. It promises to be an even larger platform for our cooperation and networking in order to increase our joint efforts towards attaining the net zero targets," said Shannon Halliday, Vice President Sales, Marketing and Technology Solutions at HTEC, an exhibitor and sponsor of hy-fcell Canada. "We are looking forward to meeting delegates from all over the world in order to present Canada's world-class hydrogen competence and abilities." You can find further information on hy-fcell here.About hy-fcellFounded in 2001, hy-fcell is one of the oldest and most important international technical exhibitions for the hydrogen and fuel cell industry. It provides an extensive overview of relevant international markets and technological advances. Visitors forge contacts and meet decision-makers at hy-fcell. The interactive format is an ideal platform for experts and newcomers to develop lasting business relationships. hy-fcell is staged annually and comprises an international exhibition, a first-class conference, interactive workshops and a festive evening event.You can find further information at: www.hy-fcell.ca