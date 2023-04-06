PVinsights : Solar Module Prices Slip as Competition Intensifies

Polysilicon prices slipped on Wednesday in a broad-based sell-off across n-mono-grade and mono-grade polysilicon amid persistent worries about the potential rising supply growth and Chinese buyers' conservative stance on procurement activity. Mono-grade polysilicon prices fell further this week, staying under pressure after straight weeks of losses, buyers were on the sidelines for lower prices with enough stockpiles on hand. Moreover, n-mono-grade polysilicon prices slumped in light trading this week due to the prolonged strengthening in supply with ample inventories.

Mono-crystalline wafer prices held steady on Wednesday, drawing support from concrete demand in China, even though rising inventories raised concerns over glut and the declining demand growth after the downstream market appetite shifted to n-type mono-crystalline wafers. Besides, under the rising production output and inventories, particularly for 182mm mono-crystalline wafers, mono-crystalline wafer makers held the prices immobile after they gradually had pricing pressures. N-type mono-crystalline wafer prices were steady this week after market confidence data provided an optimistic view on the health of the market growth, while suppliers were expanding their output aggressively.Mono-crystalline PERC cell prices held steady this week, with solid procurement activity of major buyers having solid downstream demand and stable price quotes for April of Chinese suppliers. 210mm mono-crystalline PERC cell prices remained stable this week, supported by the limited supply in China after the capacity converted to 182mm cells as the demand growth slowed amid the ongoing market share erosion, shifting to 182mm mono-crystalline PERC cells and n-type mono-crystalline cells. N-type mono-crystalline cell prices stood still on Wednesday as lingering pressures about the declining solar module prices dampened buyers' willingness to accept higher prices, even as the demand growth remained elevated.Mono-crystalline PERC module prices dipped this week as Chinese new entrants intensified their price competition after China production output recorded new highs adding to concerns about a global supply glut, even though solid demand in China partially offset losses. After almost all Chinese solar panel suppliers decided to expand leading-edge capacity aggressively, the competition was getting serious among Chinese suppliers. Besides, as solar panel buyers had been waiting for better deals, major solar panel suppliers started offering competitive prices for the 2Q23 deals. N-type mono-crystalline module prices fell lower this week, following their mono-crystalline PERC peers, as oversupply concerns also dimmed the players' sentiment and raised competition.