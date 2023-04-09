Layer3 Empowers Businesses with Cutting-Edge Network Managed Services

London, United Kingdom - April 9, 2023 - Today, Layer3, a leading provider of Network Managed Services, announced the expansion of its service offerings to better serve businesses in the UK and beyond. With a focus on empowering organizations with innovative, efficient, and secure network solutions, Layer3's cutting-edge Network Managed Services are designed to meet the demands of modern businesses and help them thrive in an increasingly connected world.



"Businesses today need robust, secure, and adaptable network solutions to ensure that they can operate efficiently and effectively in a world that is constantly changing," said Jane Smith, CEO of Layer3. "Our Network Managed Services are designed to provide businesses with the tools they need to stay ahead of the curve and succeed in an increasingly competitive landscape."Layer3's Network Managed Services provide businesses with a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to optimize network performance, improve security, and enhance scalability. With a team of experienced IT professionals at the helm, Layer3 ensures that its clients receive the highest level of support, expertise, and attention to detail.Some of the key services offered by Layer3 include:• Network Design and Implementation: Layer3's experts design, implement and optimize networks tailored to meet the unique needs of each business, ensuring that they can easily adapt to changing technologies and industry trends.• Network Security: Layer3 provides comprehensive network security services to protect businesses from cyber threats, including intrusion detection, firewall management, and vulnerability assessments.• Network Monitoring and Management: Layer3's Network Managed Services include proactive monitoring and management of clients' networks to ensure optimal performance, minimize downtime, and resolve issues quickly.• Cloud Services: Layer3 helps businesses leverage the power of the cloud with scalable, secure, and cost-effective cloud solutions that enable them to grow and evolve.• Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery: Layer3's Network Managed Services help businesses protect their critical data and systems with robust backup, recovery, and failover solutions.• Connectivity Solutions: Layer3 offers a range of high-performance connectivity solutions to keep businesses connected, including broadband, leased lines, and MPLS networks.By partnering with Layer3, businesses can leverage the company's expertise and experience to ensure that their networks are not only robust and secure but also adaptable and scalable. This enables organizations to grow, evolve, and thrive in the ever-changing digital landscape.For more information on Layer3's Network Managed Services or to request a consultation, please contact Layer3 at +44 (0) 20 3805 7795 or email vivg@layer3.co.uk or visit https://www.layer3.co.uk/index.php/our-services.