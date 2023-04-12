AMERESCO AND REDFLOW PARTNER TO PROVIDE ADVANCED NON-LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SOLUTIONS TO CUSTOMERS ACROSS NORTH AMERICA AND EUROPE

FRAMINGHAM, MA AND AUS - March 28, 2023 - Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, and Redflow Limited (ASX: RFX), a global leader in clean energy storage, today announced a strategic relationship through which Redflow will supply Ameresco, on a non-exclusive basis, with its advanced non-lithium battery energy storage technology. Ameresco plans to utilize this technology for its project and asset installations for a wide array of customers.



Ameresco's portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and Europe. The company's renewable energy assets and customer projects have delivered a carbon emission reduction equivalent to 95+ million metric tons of carbon dioxide since 2010.Redflow's non-lithium energy storage system will be used by Ameresco for medium- to long-duration deployments and daily cycling applications in its integrated cleantech solution portfolio. Ameresco plans to deploy Redflow's zinc-bromine flow batteries as part of a flexible and modular integrated solar and storage solution, which is being designed to meet the increasing need in the market for medium- and long-duration systems.Redflow Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Tim Harris said, "It is an honor for Redflow to partner with Ameresco as they look beyond conventional lithium technologies. Our zinc-bromine flow battery offers a non-lithium solution that is fire-safe, has an innovative hibernation feature, and suits a wide range of environments and use cases.""Additionally, we hope our partnering with Ameresco will initiate other exciting opportunities for our business pipeline and, over time, new markets globally," said Mr. Harris.Currently, Redflow and Ameresco are working to deploy a commercial demonstration system incorporating Redflow's 40 kWh 4-battery enclosure to one of Ameresco's existing customer sites. Redflow's 4-battery enclosure is a compact yet scalable energy storage solution for smaller commercial and industrial customers."We're excited to partner with Redflow and leverage their commercial track record to globally deploy non-lithium energy storage systems," said Doran Hole, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, Ameresco. "This aligns with our relentless pursuit of best-fit solutions for our customers, both in project design and technology fit. The demand for longer-duration energy storage is a critical and rapidly growing market opportunity that can unlock our customers' ability to cost-effectively meet an increasing amount of their energy needs through renewable sources."The integrated system delivers a fire-safe, rugged, and sustainable solution that is economically competitive with lithium-ion and offers operational advantages in a wide range of environments and operating conditions.Made from abundant and widely available raw materials, Redflow's batteries are well-positioned to meet the Inflation Reduction Act's bonus tax credit local content requirements and are less impacted by global supply chain bottlenecks.The two companies envision a wide deployment of systems and are developing a number of solutions based on joint customer engagements, including a national smaller system program for retail branches, critical infrastructure in fire-prone areas, and federal government resilience projects. Ameresco and Redflow are also planning to build upon Redflow's existing enclosure system to offer a utility-scale solution that is scalable into the hundreds of MWh.To learn more about Redflow and Ameresco's energy storage solutions and applications, visit https://redflow.com/ and https://www.ameresco.com/.About Ameresco, Inc.Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner, and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco's sustainability services in support of clients' pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility's energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state, and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.About RedflowRedflow, a publicly listed Australian company (ASX: RFX) with offices in Australia and the US, designs and manufactures long-duration zinc-bromine flow batteries for stationary commercial, industrial, and utility applications. Redflow batteries are modular, scalable, fire-safe, and capable of 100% depth of discharge. They can also operate in a wide range of environments without supplemental heating or cooling and offer an extended life with minimal degradation over time. The company's smart, self-protecting storage technology offers unique advantages, including a hibernation feature, secure remote management, a simple recycling path, and sustained energy delivery throughout its operating life. Redflow's energy storage solutions have been in use for more than a decade at more than 250 sites in over 9 countries.For further information, please visit:www.redflow.com