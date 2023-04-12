TÜV Rheinland North America completes the foundation of its new Technology and Innovation Center

TÜV Rheinland North America completes the structural foundation of its new Technology and Innovation Center (TIC), located in the Boston area. This new facility will be the company's largest product testing and certification center in the Americas region.



"The multi-million dollar investment that begins with the laying of the foundation represents the response to the needs of our current customers, and a commitment to build a future hand in hand with technology and innovation. As leaders in the sector, TÜV Rheinland has a firm conviction that being pioneers that will allow us to shape the future of a world that is safer and more sustainable place," said Michael Cronin, Vice President of Sales at TÜV Rheinland North America.The name we have selected for the new facility: Technology and Innovation Center was chosen, because it will have the latest technology in the market to perform tests and certifications for customer sectors including electrical product safety, Medical Device Testing, EMC Testing, Robotics, Semiconductor Manufacturing, Photo Voltaic Inverter and Energy Storage. As part of our solutions, we will offer efficient full-market-access-service for almost all regions of the world - from industrialized countries to emerging markets and developing regions. TÜV Rheinland is committed to provide expertise and extensive knowledge of applicable regulations in countries around the world that will accelerate our customer's time to market."The construction of this center has been the result of combining talent from multiple areas within TÜV Rheinland allowing us to lay the foundation for the 65,000 square foot sustainable mix-use laboratory-office space, and the future growth of the company in the USA, Americas region, and globally. The dramatically larger footprint will include a comprehensive testing infrastructure, productive office space for client interactions, and an exciting new office environment for regional staff across our business and support functions," shared Robert Mitchell, EMC & Environmental Services Segment Manager TÜV Rheinland North America.TÜV Rheinland reaffirms its mission to make the world a safer and more sustainable place by developing solutions to ensure the safety and quality of the interaction between man, technology and the environment. And by further implementing these solutions in our new facility and our day to day lives. Since our founding in 1872, we strongly believes that social and technological progress are intrinsically tied together.As construction proceeds we will share additional information on the benefits to our customers, employees, and technical professionals available through the Technology and Innovation Center.Click here to learn more about our Technology and Innovation Center.About TÜV RheinlandTÜV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in virtually all areas of business and life. The company has been operating for more than 150 years and ranks among the world's leading testing service providers. It has more than 20,000 employees in over 50 countries and generates annual revenues of around 2.1 billion euros. TÜV Rheinland's highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the world, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In doing so, the independent experts generate trust in products as well as processes across global value-adding chains and the flow of commodities. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com