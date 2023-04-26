Mini-grid project will supply reliable energy to Ethiopian communities

Neu-Ulm, Germany - BOS AG, a provider of renewable energy solutions, announced today the development of a major energy project in Ethiopia. In March 2023, the installation of an electrification project will start in several villages of Ethiopia. Thanks to smart AC mini-grid systems, many households and businesses will be powered with sustainable and renewable electricity for the first time. This will positively impact the communities by allowing them to have energy services that are affordable and bankable, simple to use, long lasting, clean, and remotely monitored for preventive maintenance. The project involves the construction of five mini-grids, providing clean and sustainable energy to over 3,800 households and up to 200 businesses, including shops, schools, and hospitals in the region. The mini-grids will be equipped with 405 kVA of inverter/charger and will provide 200 kW of PV Power. As for the generated energy at peak performance for the PV panels will be considered to reach 650 kWp. In addition, the Lithium iron phosphate batteries have a capacity of 1.3 MWh of Lithium iron phosphate batteries. These mini-grids will provide energy for the citizens and around 200 different applications. Scope of the project The scope of the project includes building the power plant, supply of all power system equipment, installation of PV panels, mounting structures, inverters, battery systems, smart meters and connection points at each household/commercial site, and commissioning. This project marks a major milestone for BOS and its ongoing efforts to provide innovative and sustainable energy solutions to communities around the world.



Involved Entities The installation will be carried out by the German company BOS Balance of Storage Systems AG (BOS AG) and their partners the GIZ (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit) with support from the Ministry of Water and Energy, Ethiopia. The whole project is co-founded by the European Union, GIZ and EnDev. About BOS AG BOS Balance of Storage Systems AG is a German high-tech company based in NeuUlm. The company was founded in July 2014 and has 35 employees. CEO and cofounder of the company is Benjamin Seckinger. BOS is an innovative manufacturer and developer of hybrid energy storage technology. The focus on innovation in smart load management and reliable battery management systems, made BOS energy storage systems and batteries one of the most popular in the caravan and boat industry of the European Union. At the same time, with a total installed capacity of more than 14 MWh, BOS has been one of the pioneers in the stored energy of clean and affordable solar power worldwide. BOS batteries offer independence from poor electricity grid, diesel genset and other sources. BOS managed to achieve key markets located in rural and semi-urban areas in Africa, South East Asia and Latin America with insufficient access to modern energy services.