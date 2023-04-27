Triple success for Switch2 Energy in sustainable energy awards

Switch2's new ICON electronic heat interface unit (HIU), which provides full remote monitoring of heat networks - to improve efficiency by up to 35%, has been nominated for the Technology Innovation award.



The company has also received a double nomination in the Heat and Efficiency Project award category. This marks its success in delivering exceptional efficiency and carbon savings at two major London heat networks.Switch2 is using next generation digital technologies to optimise performance and take a data-driven approach to operations and maintenance at London's Greenford Quay heat network. This partnership with Greystar and Hermetica Black has raised efficiency to more than 70%, which is exceptional for communal heat schemes in the UK.The second nomination is for Greenwich Millennium Village (GMV) heat network, where Switch2 has delivered a complex retrofit project to replace existing energy centres and other equipment, while providing uninterrupted heat and hot water supply to residents. Using advanced digital technologies, Switch2's modular approach will improve efficiency by more than 20% and future proof the network for net zero transition.Richard Harrison, CEO of Switch2 Energy, said: "We are delighted to be nominated for three Decentralised Energy Awards ¬and to gain recognition for our innovation in transforming efficiency, customer service and carbon reduction. In the transition to net zero, as heat networks play a much bigger role in the decarbonised energy system, the industry must strive to achieve the highest performance standards that these awards celebrate."The leading sustainable energy awards - from the Association for Decentralised Energy (ADE) - celebrate the people and projects behind the most innovative decentralised energy solutions designed around the needs of customers. This year's awards winners will be announced at a celebratory event in London on Wednesday 14 June.