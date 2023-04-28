Providing Security, Comfort, and Connectivity for Renewable Energy

Houston, TX - Newly rebranded Stallion Infrastructure Services is meeting the demands of the renewable energy sector by providing security, comfort, and connectivity from a single provider. As a leader in workforce accommodations for remote upstream oil and gas operations for the last 20 years, the company is well-positioned to provide a streamlined procurement process for temporary infrastructure.



This includes sustainable power and lighting, communications and satellite networking, housing and temporary office accommodations, and sanitation trailer solutions."Our new brand reflects our 20-year commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction," stated Darron Anderson, President & CEO of Stallion Infrastructure Services. "The intent of this rebrand is to better reflect our core competencies in temporary infrastructure services that we seamlessly integrate and deliver to our customers in the renewable energy sector and beyond."Stallion Infrastructure Services can provide more than just rental solutions for site support and provisional assets. The company's capabilities in logistics and installation rental equipment offer a turnkey solution for those who are building renewable energy farms and contributing to a greener future.The company's sanitation services include clean, hygienic, stand-alone toilets and luxury multi-stall restroom facilities which are all supported by professional servicing and eco-friendly waste disposal.Stallion can also keep people connected with everything from high-speed enterprise connectivity to high-performance voice and data solutions as well as two-way handheld radios.By leveraging its proficiency in logistics, integrated solutions, and smart technology, Stallion Infrastructure Services is reinforcing its role as a sole-source provider, thus eliminating the need to manage multiple vendors, across multiple sites. This simplifies a company's underlying support network which allows individuals to live and work efficiently in remote locations.For more information, visit StallionIS.com, call (713) 258-5544 or email Sales@stallionis.com.