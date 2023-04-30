DOUGLAS MANUFACTURING ACQUIRED BY RULMECA GROUP

PELL CITY, AL, April 30, 2023 — Douglas Manufacturing, based in Pell City, AL, is pleased to announce that they have been acquired by Rulmeca Holding Spa. They are excited to be a part of the group and to leverage both companies' talents, experience and resources to immediately build on the value that they offer their customers.



With this acquisition, Douglas benefits from integration into a financially sound international group, gains access to a global supply chain and will have a more extensive product portfolio. At the same time, Rulmeca realizes a strategic step toward growing its business in the US market.Rulmeca's product lines and global presence position Douglas to build on its legacy as a leading manufacturer of conveyor components in the US. Rulmeca plans significant investments in the company to allow Douglas to increase production capacity and foster a spirit of technical innovation in the coming months.Douglas and Rulmeca, both family-owned and operated companies, represent more than 105 years of combined experience. Each company has an unmatched commitment to its customers, people, and the industry.Paul Ross will remain President, and the current management team will stay in place and ensure the continued growth and stability of the company. The company will immediately begin to grow its talent pool to help support future expansion plans."We are excited to join with Rulmeca and be a part of the Rulmeca family. We will leverage the talents, experience and resources of our companies to build on the value that we offer our customers and grow in the US market," said Paul Ross, President and CEO Douglas Manufacturing.Together, Douglas and Rulmeca will build on their past success, maintain a strong focus on customer needs, and continue to offer products that keep their customers moving ahead.About Douglas Manufacturing Co., Inc.Established in 1978, Douglas Manufacturing has long been known as a leading manufacturer of conveyor components and engineered conveying solutions. For 45 years, Douglas has established its legacy as a leader and innovator in the conveyor industry, focused on engineering and manufacturing the highest performance conveyor components possible with the fastest lead times in the industry. Our mission is to deliver top-quality products and solutions to our customers, making their conveyor operations safer and more profitable.About Rulmeca GroupFounded in 1962, the Rulmeca Group has grown to be a leading partner in the global materials handling industry. As a family-owned business, a long-term perspective and responsible action form the basis of Rulmeca Group's economic success. The unique combination of tradition and innovation, of quality and service is our key success factor. This is also seen in our consistent environmental and social responsibility throughout the value chain. Rulmeca has more than 1200 employees in 17 locations around the globe and serves customers in more than 100 countries. It is the world's largest supplier of idlers, pulleys, and motorized pulleys for belt conveyor systems.For more information, visit www.douglasmanufacturing.com.