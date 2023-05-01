Sungrow Introduces Its Liquid Cooled ESS PowerStack for the C&I Energy Storage Market in Mexico

Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system (ESS) solution supplier, debuted its liquid-cooled ESS PowerStack at Solar + Storage Mexico 2023 to drive the development of the commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage market in Mexico.



More Headlines Articles

The energy storage market in Mexico is mainly focused on behind-the-meter C&I applications. Energy storage systems are used to assist large electricity consumers in managing their electricity bills more efficiently. By charging the batteries during low-cost off-peak hours and discharging them during high-cost peak hours, businesses can significantly decrease their overall electricity expenses. Battery units also help industrial users comply with new and more stringent grid regulations, which could result in substantial financial penalties if not met.Sungrow's C&I ESS PowerStack is a competitive solution that offers high profitability, safety, and flexibility to meet the aforementioned values.Technical Highlights of Sungrow's PowerStackThe PowerStack provides a variety of battery capacity options, ranging from 250kWh to 4MWh and are designed for applications that require energy storage for two to four hours. This solution simplifies the transportation, installation, and operation and maintenance (O&M) processes associated with energy storage solutions through a combination of several components, including lithium-ion batteries, a power conversion system (PCS), an energy management system (EMS), and a fire suppression system (FSS).The PowerStack utilizes advanced technologies such as liquid cooling to decrease the levelized cost of energy storage (LCOS) when compared to traditional air cooling. By implementing this liquid cooling, the PowerStack is able to maintain a lower battery temperature difference, which results in longer battery life and improved charging and discharging efficiency. Additionally, the PowerStack has an automatic state of charge (SoC) calibration feature and an automated coolant refilling system which help to decrease the operations and maintenance (O&M) costs.To uphold Sungrow's strict safety priorities, the PowerStack offers a comprehensive safety design across the cell, electrical, and system levels. With the help of artificial intelligence, the cells are monitored with great accuracy in real time to detect changes and provide early-stage warnings to prevent thermal runaway. With four layers of protection in place against excessive electric current and dangerous arcs, the risk of electrical hazards is significantly reduced. To ensure safety throughout the entire system, several safety measures have been implemented such as patented pipe connectors, an IP65 module design, a one-way breather valve, and a drip collector.While Sungrow is an early entrant in the energy storage market, they have ranked No.1 in global ESS shipment for seven consecutive years among Chinese companies. "Energy storage has the potential to improve power quality and reduce electricity costs for industrial organizations in Mexico. We're well positioned to provide valuable services through our cutting-edge C&I ESS solutions," said Ada Li, Head of Sungrow Latin America.About SungrowSungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 340 GW installed worldwide as of December 2022. Founded in 1997 by Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 26-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.