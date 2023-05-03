FulcrumAir completes installation of Bird Flight Diverters using the latest drone and robotic technology at AVANGRID’s Manzana Wind Power Project

FulcrumAir and AVANGRID are very pleased to announce the successful installation of nearly 1,400 bird flight diverters (BFDs) at the Manzana Wind Power Project, owned and operated by Manzana Wind, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of AVANGRID. The Manzana Wind Power Project consists of 126 wind turbines, with a generating capacity of 189 MW, and is located in Southern California.



This work was done as part of AVANGRID's Wildlife Protection Program, which implements a variety of best practices in their renewable energy facilities intended to avoid impacts to wildlife - with emphasis on birds and bats - and their habitats.FulcrumAir installed Power Line Sentry's (PLS) Hawk Eye™ BFDs on the 230kV transmission line overhead shield wire and on the 34.5kV collector lines, utilizing its E2500HP™ and Mini LineFly™ installation method.This technology installed with drones and is designed to be visible 24/7 to birds, minimizing avian collisions even in low light and adverse weather conditions.Sam Somerville, Sr. Operations Wildlife Compliance Manager at AVANGRID, said, "The effort done with FulcrumAir at the Manzana Wind Power Project is a fantastic example of how we utilize innovative technology to protect the ecosystems in which we are present. It's a win-win for facility operations and wildlife,"Patrick Arnell, CEO of FulcrumAir, said, "We are extremely proud of our relationship with AVANGRID and to have the opportunity to put to work the world's most efficient method for installing BFDs. Using our system for AVANGRID, there were no helicopters required, and we cost effectively and efficiently installed over 500 BFDs per day."AVANGRID, a member of the Iberdrola Group, is the third largest renewable energy operator in the United States, with 8.7 GW of installed wind and solar capacity and presence in 24 states.Founded in 2016 in Calgary, Canada, FulcrumAir is a leader in the development Aerial Robotic Solutions for the power line industry. New products are under development and will be released soon - stay tuned.