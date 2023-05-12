CS Energy and Luminace Start Construction on 10 MW Landfill Community Solar Project in New Jersey

CS Energy announced that it has begun construction on a 10 MW landfill community solar project located in Berkeley, New Jersey. This project consists of two 5 MW solar energy systems and is the first ever project to simultaneously close a landfill and build a community solar system atop the landfill. Once finished, CS Energy will have completed a total of 231 MW of landfill solar projects in the United States. The project will also provide more affordable, locally produced clean energy to 1,800 homes, 51 percent of which will be low and moderate income (LMI) households. In total, this landfill community solar project will save participants roughly $6.4 million over the 20-year life of the project.



"We are thrilled to have partnered with CS Energy and Luminace to close this landfill at no cost to our taxpayers and residents while also offering more affordable and cleaner sources of energy to our community," said Berkeley Township Mayor Carmen Amato. "My administration and the Council have set robust goals for resiliency and green initiatives and are pleased to have this outside the box, strategic method for generating revenue for the township on township-owned land."After landfill operations ceased in 1982, the Berkeley Township Landfill remained uncapped due to lack of funds available to close the landfill. CS Energy and Berkeley Township entered a public-private partnership to close the landfill in 2020 and CS Energy spent nearly two years completing all relevant studies and permitting work required to make the project a reality."Given CS Energy's market-leading experience as a developer and EPC contractor on landfill solar projects, coupled with their community solar experience and significant footprint in the Northeast, we are proud to collaborate with CS Energy once again as they successfully develop this landmark project," said Brendon Quinlivan, CEO Luminace. "CS Energy and Luminace have a longstanding relationship and strong execution track record over the last decade, and we are pleased to partner with CS Energy again to enable affordable clean energy to local residents as well as a long-term asset to the local community."Part of New Jersey's Community Solar Energy Pilot Program, which is now being established as a permanent, long-term initiative, this project also contributes significantly to the state's goal of 100 percent clean electricity by 2035 - the most ambitious clean energy goal in the nation. Once this project is complete, CS Energy will have completed 310 MW of solar projects in the state."The effective pursuit of the State's twin climate and clean energy goals requires creativity, partnership, and commitment… this landfill solar redevelopment project, which transforms a longstanding environmental liability into an asset that delivers significant and direct benefits to its host community, continues to demonstrate we - together - can achieve environmental and economic success while advancing our critical mission," said Sean Moriarty, Deputy Commissioner."We are excited to once again be working alongside Luminace on this first-of-its-kind project," said John Ervin, VP of Development at CS Energy. "Our deep experience in the region, and on landfill solar projects specifically, enabled our team to successfully lead the development and design of this highly complex project while working closely with regulators. We look forward to completing the construction of this project and delivering a high-quality solar system and significant energy savings to residents."About CS EnergyCS Energy is an industry-leading engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) renewable energy firm that designs and builds optimized projects in solar, energy storage, and emerging energy industries. CS Energy has successfully designed and installed over 1.5 GW of solar and 470 MWh of energy storage projects across the United States. Owned by American Securities, a leading US private equity firm, CS Energy leverages strong relationships with solar developers, IPPs, utilities, off-takers, suppliers, and landowners to help our customers streamline the project development process, lower project costs, and create value for all stakeholders as a trusted and long-term partner.About LuminaceLuminace is a leading fully integrated decarbonization-as-a-service provider in North America, sponsoring accessible, reliable, and renewable energy infrastructure to empower the zero-emissions future. Luminace has an operational and development portfolio of more than 4,000 megawatts of distributed energy resources, serving hundreds of customers in the educational, commercial, industrial, utility, and municipal sectors across the U.S. and Canada. Luminace offers a full suite of decarbonization solutions including solar, energy storage, EV solutions and energy efficiency upgrades and retrofits as well as grid-resiliency options, all at no upfront cost. For additional information, please visit: www.luminace.com. Luminace is a Brookfield Renewable company. Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world's largest publicly traded platforms for renewable power and decarbonization solutions.