Qcells is coming to E-World

[Berlin, Germany, May 15, 2023] Qcells, a completely clean energy solutions provider, will this May exhibit for the first time at E-World Energy & Water in Essen, Germany, as the company accelerates its market exposure more broadly across the sustainable energy space.



Founded in 1999 in Germany, Qcells was a pioneer of the photovoltaic industry, driving early uptake in solar power around the world with its boundary-breaking technology. In the past couple of years, this ‘Solar DNA' has laid the foundations for the company's evolution into a provider of complete clean energy solutions: from solar cells and modules, through to smart storage systems, EV-chargers, 100% renewable electricity supply and a flexible suite of solar solutions and financing packages for the home and small/medium business, as well as contracting and leasing solutions for businesses.At E-World Energy & Water (May 23 - 25, 2023), Qcells will showcase this complete range of products and services at its booth (Hall 5 / 530). The company's team of dedicated experts will be on hand to demonstrate the benefits of its cutting-edge solar modules, hybrid inverters, batteries, mounting systems and EV chargers, and offer insightful walk-throughs on Qcells' compelling full-service clean energy packages and solutions in both the residential and Commercial & Industrial (C&I) space.Book a date with DES-tinyThe Qcells DES (Distributed Energy Services) division is growing rapidly at its Berlin HQ. As Europe chases ambitious renewable energy targets under the EU's Renewable Energy Directive - which sets a binding EU-wide renewable energy penetration target of 42.5% by 2030 - interest in solar energy is soaring. Amid the backdrop of rising energy prices and a growing clamour among homes and businesses to adopt lower-carbon sources of electricity, opportunities for solar solutions abound.With a growing number of solar installers and renewable energy providers penetrating the market, customers can easily be overwhelmed by the choice available. At E-World, Qcells' DES team will clearly and concisely explain to visitors how its solar solutions can help families and businesses lower their energy bills. Qcells services range from buy now, pay later financing solutions for a rooftop solar array complete with storage and smart monitoring, to solar contracting and leasing packages that offer C&I customers a steady supply of clean and cheap solar energy with zero long-term investment.Ivan Nicolas Garcia Hergueta, Head of B2B DES Development for Qcells, said: "More and more small businesses in Germany are eager to take closer control of their energy expenditure and consumption. With Qcells, these companies get a tailor made solution or can just lease their roof space to us and enjoy the benefits of low-cost, clean solar electricity with no long-term investment needed. Qcells takes care of everything, from planning and installation, right through to long-term operation."We are looking forward to promoting the benefits of our clean energy packages to visitors of E-World, and have been extremely encouraged by the strength of demand for solar-powered solutions in Germany and beyond."State-of-the-art technology as standardWhere Qcells differs from the majority of solar installation companies active in Germany is that we make the solar modules ourselves. And these are not just any modules: Qcells solar modules are renowned throughout the industry for their reliability, high performance and top-level efficiency. We offer 25-year warranties, superb aesthetics and unrivalled peace of mind for the customer. Qcells was also the first solar module manufacturer to pass the industry-leading Quality Controlled PV (QCPV) certification standard from TÜV Rheinland, thanks to our commitment to high standards born from 20+ years of experience.Qcells manufactures its solar modules at four locations globally, including the largest solar module plant in the Western Hemisphere in Georgia, USA. At E-World, Qcells will exhibit its Q.PEAK DUO M-G11 series, which boasts zero-gap technology and efficiencies over 21%, while packing in high power density thanks to its larger M10 (182mm) wafers.Also on display will be Qcells' flexible energy storage solution, the Q.HOME+ ESS HYB-G3, which can be scaled up to 12 kWh of storage, making it an ideal solution for households of all sizes. The Q.HOME+ ESS HYB-G3 contains the Q-VOLT HYB-G3 three-phase inverter, which enables on- and off-grid use and smart optimised yield to ensure that customers are consuming and storing their solar energy in the most cost-effective manner possible.Complementing these products at the Qcells booth will be Qcells' new EV-charger, the Q.HOME EDRIVE, which is a high-end charger for your electric vehicle that effortlessly pairs with the Q.HOME+ ESS HYB-G3 storage system.The Qcells booth will also proudly display two technologically advanced components from our trusted partners: the Akkodis EV-charging station, and Tesvolt's latest commercial storage system for on-grid solutions covering all commercial classes.Visit Qcells to find out more - q-cells.de/gewerbekunden.html - or stop by our booth (Hall 5 / 530)About QcellsQcells is one of the world's leading clean energy companies, recognized for its established reputation as a manufacturer of high-performance, high-quality solar cells and modules, portfolio of intelligent storage systems, and growing international pipeline of large-scale renewable energy projects. Qcells also provides renewable electricity retail services and packages to end customers the world over. The company is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) and Thalheim, Germany (Technology & Innovation HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, China, and South Korea. Qcells offers Completely Clean Energy through the full spectrum of photovoltaic products, storage solutions, renewable electricity contracting and large-scale solar power plants. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Qcells provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: http://www.q-cells.com.