Offshore Wind Innovation Hub Hosts Live Wind-Win Startup Showdown

The Offshore Wind Innovation Hub—a New York-based initiative to foster new developments in offshore wind technology by start-ups and innovation experts—is holding a live "showdown" event for finalists hoping to join the Innovation Hub Accelerator Program. Innovators will pitch their development concepts to a jury comprised of offshore wind experts before a live audience at Housing Works Bookstore in Manhattan.



The OSW Innovation Hub aims to advance technology in the rapidly growing new offshore wind industry by fostering a culture of collaboration and mentorship between experts and start-ups. Led by Equinor in partnership with bp, the initiative is supported by the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), in collaboration with the Urban Future Lab at NYU's Tandon School of Engineering and the National Offshore Wind R&D Consortium.Information about the event can be found here. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wind-win-startup-showdown-tickets-603878355417What:New York Offshore Wind Innovation Hub LaunchWho:Offshore Wind Innovation Hub Accelerator Program FinalistsJury Members:Lyndie Hice-Dunton, Executive Director, National Offshore Wind Research & Development ConsortiumParker Malone, Investment Manager, Equinor VenturesMelissa Román Burch, Chief Operating Officer, NYC Economic Development CorporationPat Sapinsley, Managing Director of Cleantech Initiatives at the Urban Future Lab at the NYU Tandon School of EngineeringArturo Tsouroukdissian, Facilities Manager for Beacon Wind, EquinorFinalists:Anduril Industries, Bedrock Ocean Exploration, Benchmark Labs, Flucto, Heerema Engineering Solutions, Ideal Power, Ocean Power Technologies, OSC, RCAM Technologies, Teknobuilt, VinciVRWhen:Thursday, May 18th at 5:30 PM - 9:00 PM EDTWhere:Housing Works Bookstore, 126 Crosby Street New York, NY 10012RSVP:Open to media but space is limited. Contact Carolyn Spector at carolyn.spector@bracewell.com / Tel: 202-828-5802