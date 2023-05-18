Offshore Wind Innovation Hub Hosts Live Wind-Win Startup Showdown
Innovators to Pitch Concepts to Expert Jury
The Offshore Wind Innovation Hub—a New York-based initiative to foster new developments in offshore wind technology by start-ups and innovation experts—is holding a live "showdown" event for finalists hoping to join the Innovation Hub Accelerator Program. Innovators will pitch their development concepts to a jury comprised of offshore wind experts before a live audience at Housing Works Bookstore in Manhattan.
The OSW Innovation Hub aims to advance technology in the rapidly growing new offshore wind industry by fostering a culture of collaboration and mentorship between experts and start-ups. Led by Equinor in partnership with bp, the initiative is supported by the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), in collaboration with the Urban Future Lab at NYU's Tandon School of Engineering and the National Offshore Wind R&D Consortium.
Information about the event can be found here. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wind-win-startup-showdown-tickets-603878355417
What:
New York Offshore Wind Innovation Hub Launch
Who:
Offshore Wind Innovation Hub Accelerator Program Finalists
Jury Members:
Lyndie Hice-Dunton, Executive Director, National Offshore Wind Research & Development Consortium
Parker Malone, Investment Manager, Equinor Ventures
Melissa Román Burch, Chief Operating Officer, NYC Economic Development Corporation
Pat Sapinsley, Managing Director of Cleantech Initiatives at the Urban Future Lab at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering
Arturo Tsouroukdissian, Facilities Manager for Beacon Wind, Equinor
Finalists:
Anduril Industries, Bedrock Ocean Exploration, Benchmark Labs, Flucto, Heerema Engineering Solutions, Ideal Power, Ocean Power Technologies, OSC, RCAM Technologies, Teknobuilt, VinciVR
When:
Thursday, May 18th at 5:30 PM - 9:00 PM EDT
Where:
Housing Works Bookstore, 126 Crosby Street New York, NY 10012
RSVP:
Open to media but space is limited. Contact Carolyn Spector at carolyn.spector@bracewell.com / Tel: 202-828-5802
Featured Product
Canadian Solar - HiKuBlack - Black Backsheet & Frame (Mono)
Aesthetic appearance for residential systems: With black backsheet & black frame, Power range 380 ~ 405 W, Low power loss in cell connection. Enhanced reliability: · Low temperature coefficient (Pmax): -0.34 % / °C, LID LeTID less than 2.0%, Lower hot spot temperature, Better shading tolerance.