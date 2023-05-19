Hammond Power Solutions Appoints Director, US Distribution Sales

GUELPH, ON (May 10, 2023) - Hammond Power Solutions (HPS) a leading manufacturer of dry-type transformers, reactors and power quality products, has announced the appointment of Dan Ebben as Director of US Distribution Sales effective April 28, 2023. Ebben will succeed Fred Rampone who is retiring at the end of the year.



"On behalf of all of us here at HPS, I would like to thank Fred for his dedication to the growth of HPS sales and the customer relationships he has built over the past six years" stated David Kinsella, Chief Commercial Officer of Hammond Power Solutions. "We wish him the best as he prepares for this next chapter and are confident in the great addition Dan will make to the team."Dan comes to Hammond Power Solutions after 25 years with Werner Electric Appleton, WI where he held various roles including most recently Vice President of Strategic Accounts and Initiatives. Dan will begin the transition of business processes and activities with the support of Fred Rampone directly until his retirement.ABOUT HPSHammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSX: HPS.A) is a North American based leader in the design and manufacture of standard and custom electrical dry-type and cast resin transformers and reactors and power quality products. Leading edge engineering capabilities, high quality products, and responsive service to customers' needs have all served to establish HPS as a technical and innovative leader in the electrical and electronic industries.HPS has operations in Canada, United States, Mexico, and India, and is a Bronze Technology Partner with Rockwell Automation in the Americas and EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa).