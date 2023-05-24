Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. and Tigo Energy Complete Business Combination

CAMPBELL, Calif. & NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - May 23, 2023 - Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (Nasdaq: ROCG) ("Roth CH IV" or "ROCG"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced the completion of its business combination (the "Business Combination") with Tigo Energy, Inc. ("Tigo", or the "Company"), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy storage solutions.



The Business Combination was approved by ROCG shareholders in a special meeting held on May 18, 2023, and formally closed today. The combined company will operate under the name "Tigo Energy, Inc." and will be led by Tigo's senior management, who will continue to serve in their current roles. Commencing at the open of trading on May 24, 2023, Tigo's common stock will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "TYGO.""Completing our business combination with Roth CH IV is an extraordinary milestone for our company, our employees, and our stockholders," said Tigo CEO Zvi Alon. "As we strive to meet growing long-term demand for solar and energy storage solutions across global residential, commercial, and utility markets, we believe that becoming a public company enables us to accelerate our growth strategy. We appreciate Roth CH IV's support throughout this transaction and expect to continue advancing our mission to enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of solar systems for our customers. We look forward to further investing in our business as we strive to deliver world-class products to the rapidly expanding solar and energy storage solutions markets."Additional details on the business combination can be found in the proxy statement/prospectus and the proxy statement/prospectus supplement filed by ROCG with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 26, 2023 and May 19, 2023, respectively.AdvisorsWhite & Case LLP acted as legal advisor to Tigo and both DLA Piper LLP and Loeb & Loeb LLP acted as legal advisors to Roth CH IV.About Tigo Energy, Inc.Founded in 2007, Tigo is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.About Roth CH Acquisition IV Co.Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Roth CH is jointly managed by affiliates of Roth Capital Partners and Craig-Hallum Capital Group. For more information, visit www.rothch.com.