RoseWater Energy’s New AIA-Approved Course Now Available

PLANTATION, FL - May 30, 2023 - RoseWater Energy Group, a pioneer in comprehensive and intelligent energy management systems, is thrilled to announce that its new course, Providing Protection Via Power Management for Luxury Homes, focusing on the significance of stable and reliable power, has been approved by the American Institute of Architects (AIA) for Continuing Education Units (CEU) in the Health, Wellness, and Safety category.



The course, designated RW2023, is now available and aims to educate architects on the vital role of power quality in enhancing the homeowner's experience, elevating safety standards, and supporting the seamless integration of technology in the home."Inconsistent power can pose challenges to the proper functioning of crucial devices such as health monitors, home security systems, and access to vital resources like Wi-Fi and networks for work, play, and education," said David Laikind, VP of RoseWater Energy. "Our course aims to tackle these challenges head-on, providing architects with the knowledge and strategies to incorporate power solutions from the design phase."The course outlines four key learning objectives:• Differentiate between power quality and power storage• Understand the daily implications of poor power quality• Analyze various methods of protecting the electrical infrastructure of the home• Design a home power management frameworkFollowing the recent 'Train the Trainers' webinar, many of RoseWater's manufacturer representatives are now certified to teach the course, thereby expanding its reach and impact.This course offers an introductory level of learning, and no prior knowledge is required. Its focus on electricity as an integral component of health, safety, and well-being makes it a timely and relevant addition to AIA's CEU offerings."We're excited to bring this knowledge to the architecture and building communities," added Laikind. "Our ultimate aim is to enhance the homeowner's experience and ensure their homes are future ready."For more information about the course or to schedule a training, please visit www.rosewaterenergy.com or contact directly at marketing@rosewaterenergy.com.Connect with RoseWater Energy Group on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn to learn more about the benefits of clean power for you and your client.Listen to The Next Generation of Energy podcast on our website or Spotify and iTunes.# # #About RoseWater Energy GroupRoseWater Energy Group understands that Power is the Foundation® for any smart home. RoseWater designs and manufactures a complete 24/7 for solution for power conditioning and clean energy, while providing surge and lightning protection, solar input, battery backup, along with analytics and remote monitoring in a redundant industrial-grade system.Unlike other energy management products, RoseWater Energy's Hubs work 24/7 and are always providing clean power in any situation - normal grid, grid spikes and surges, brownouts, or power outages. RoseWater enables residential and commercial integrators to reduce or eliminate the plethora of unnecessary client service calls due to power issues and deliver home and business owners peace of mind.Committed to building Simply the Best™ energy management and battery storage system on the market, the RoseWater Energy Hub is built with full power conditioning, zero-transfer-times between power sources, and can take a direct lightning hit without missing a beat. RoseWater works with their clients to design, build, integrate, and manage a custom Power Plan™ specific to their needs. For more details visit http://www.rosewaterenergy.com.