Solplanet shines with PV innovations at Intersolar Europe

Cologne, 7 June 2023 - Solplanet, a producer and distributor of photovoltaic system technology, will be exhibiting its extensive product portfolio at Intersolar Europe in Munich from 14 to 16 June 2023. Striving to make "Solar for everybody" a reality, Solplanet will be showcasing its latest solutions for efficient power conversion in photovoltaic systems. Stand 230 in Hall B4 comprises more than 400 square metres of exhibition space. At the stand, Solplanet will be presenting its products for the residential and commercial sectors. This year, the focus is on easy-to-install solutions for single- and multi-family homes, terraces and balconies as well as industrial applications in the high KW range.



Solplanet's product portfolio includes single-phase and three-phase inverters as well as system technology for connecting and monitoring small- and large-scale installations. Trade fair highlights include the ASW 80-110K LT inverter series, the new generation of three-phase hybrid inverters as well as high- and low-voltage batteries for the efficient storage of solar power.In addition to its cutting-edge products, Solplanet's flagship is its comprehensive service. Not only end consumers, but also dealers and installers are provided with comprehensive advice and support.About SolplanetSolplanet is a brand of the Chinese company AISWEI, producer and distributor of system technology for photovoltaic systems focussing on inverters. AISWEI, formerly known as the Chinese subsidiary of SMA Solartechnologie AG, now operates as an independent research, development and production company. The Shanghai-based company employs around 2,100 people and has more than 40 locations worldwide, including in Germany, Poland and the Netherlands. Solplanet's photovoltaic inverters meet international quality standards and are manufactured to the highest quality.You can find the company online at solplanet.net/ and via social media on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.