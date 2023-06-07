Switch2 Energy innovation wins nomination for net zero award

The new ICON electronic heat interface unit (HIU) - designed and manufactured in the UK by Switch2 - has been nominated for the Innovation of the Year (energy provision) Award.



Icon is a game-changing technology that provides full remote monitoring of heat networks - improving efficiency by up to 35% and generating big cost and carbon savings.It uses advanced 5G internet of things (IoT) software to communicate with the web-based ICON management portal - supplying managers with a vast amount of data and insight into both HIU and wider network performance.ICON enables remote connectivity with the energy centre, wider heat network management and optimisation systems - making it easy and cost effective to remotely detect faults, resolve technical issues and manage installation and commissioning of the HIU.By improving access and understanding of heat network operation, efficiency, and reliability, ICON enables operators to improve system performance and customer service. Networks can take advantage of data insights and network visibility to move to a predictive maintenance regime, while any proactive maintenance needs can be managed in a timely manner.Richard Harrison, CEO of Energy Switch2 said: "We're proud of our track record of UK innovation in the heat network industry and are honoured to be shortlisted alongside some of the UK's leading sustainable energy innovators. ICON is a future-proofed technology that's playing a key role in the transition to net zero. It enables operators to raise efficiency and drive cost and carbon savings by taking a data-driven approach to operation and maintenance."The Unlock Net Zero Live Awards winners will be announced on Tuesday 27 June at an awards ceremony, alongside the Housing 2023 conference in Manchester.