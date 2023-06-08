Solarplaza Summit Nordics combines a crowd of key stakeholders active in, or about to enter, the Scandinavian PV market. This event provides them with market insights from inspirational speakers and extended networking opportunities throughout the conference as well as during the pre-conference networking event. The Nordic solar markets have been experiencing surprising growth over the last years due to a vibrant financing ecosystem, an influx of experienced project developers and IPPs, and innovative solutions such as storage. In addition, many corporates are eager to enter into PPA transactions to boost their ESG standard requirements and secure stable energy prices over the long run, offsetting price volatility risk. If you are looking to expand your network in the Nordic solar markets by meeting key regional stakeholders, join us in Copenhagen on September 28, 2023. You will get a chance to connect with experts and gather vital updates on the future of solar in Denmark, Sweden, Finland, and Norway related to policy, project development trends, technological and O&M innovations, the PPA landscape, and financing opportunities for large-scale projects.

Solarplaza Summit Nordics | 28 September 2023 - Copenhagen, Denmark |



How Solar Will Boost the Nordic Race to Carbon NeutralityHaving all set ambitious target horizons for carbon neutrality - ranging from 2030 for Norway to 2035 for Finland and 2045 for Denmark & Sweden - the Nordic markets are all accelerating their sustainable energy ambitions and actual build-out. The returning Solarplaza Summit Nordics will highlight the challenges and opportunities related to the region's growth trajectory.Though Denmark still boasts the highest cumulative capacity at this point with its 3.9 GW of installed PV installations, its neighbors are picking up the pace. Sweden is forecasted to realize 5 GW of new solar systems until 2025. Finland has been attributed with 12 GW of growth potential within a decade. And Norway has been tripling its growth annually.This surprising growth of the Nordic solar markets can be attributed to a vibrant financing ecosystem, an influx of experienced project developers and IPPs, and innovative solutions such as storage. In addition, many corporates are increasingly eager to enter into PPA transactions to boost their ESG standard requirements and secure stable energy prices over the long run, offsetting price volatility risk.If you are looking to boost your presence and expand your network in the Nordic markets by meeting key regional stakeholders, join us in Copenhagen on September 28, 2023 for the Solarplaza Summit Nordics. This high-level conference, now entering its 4th edition, will combine a crowd of key players active in, or about to enter, the Scandinavian PV market. The event provides them with market insights from inspirational speakers, and extended networking opportunities.You will get a chance to connect with experts and gather vital updates on the future of the Danish, Swedish, Finish, and Norwegian solar markets related to policy, project development trends, technological and O&M innovations, the PPA landscape, and financing opportunities for large-scale projects. The event program has been developed in consultation and collaboration with our advisory board, which includes representatives from prolific market players and institutes like Our New Energy, Nordic Solar, Better Energy, Alight and Svensk Solenergi, ensuring the relevance and applicability of the topics touched upon.Contact: nicola@solarplaza.comMore info: bit.ly/3qwVW06