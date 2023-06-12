Show and tell: Qcells’ exciting clean energy transition all set for Intersolar Europe 2023

[Berlin, Germany, June 12, 2023] Last year, Qcells had a story to tell. Intersolar Europe 2022 saw the unveiling of the company's new image and ethos; a bold step into becoming a leader of completely clean energy solutions. This year, the next chapter is engrossing thousands of customers across Europe as the company accelerates its transition.



As a renowned pioneer of the photovoltaic industry, Qcells was a vital ingredient in the early uptake of solar power around the world, thanks to its boundary-breaking technology. In the past couple of years, the company's ‘Solar DNA' has served as a foundation for Qcells' evolution into becoming a provider of completely clean energy solutions.At Intersolar Europe, part of the Smarter E Europe exhibition (June 14 - 16, 2023), Qcells' unrivalled range of clean energy services and solutions will be on display at our show-stopping Qcells booth (Hall A / 270, 180).The company's team of dedicated experts will be on hand to demonstrate the benefits of its industry-leading solar modules, hybrid inverters, flexible storage solutions, and EV chargers, as well as offering insightful walk-throughs on Qcells' compelling full-service clean energy solutions in both the residential and Commercial & Industrial (C&I) space.Complete PV packagesThe Qcells DES (Distributed Energy Solutions) division is growing rapidly at its Berlin HQ. As Europe chases ambitious renewable energy targets under the EU's Renewable Energy Directive - which sets a binding EU-wide renewable energy penetration target of 42.5% by 2030 - interest in solar energy is soaring. Amid the backdrop of rising energy prices and a growing clamour among homes and businesses to adopt lower-carbon sources of electricity, opportunities for affordable solar solutions abound.With a growing number of solar installers and renewable energy providers penetrating the market, customers can easily be overwhelmed by the choice available. At Intersolar Europe, Qcells' experienced DES team will be on hand to demonstrate how its solar solutions can help homeowners and businesses lower their energy bills. Qcells services range from buy now, pay later financing solutions for a rooftop solar array complete with storage and smart monitoring, to solar contracting and leasing packages that offer C&I customers a steady supply of clean and cheap solar energy with zero long-term investment.Businesses investigating their energy supply options can get a tailor made solution with Qcells. The benefits are clear: low-cost, clean solar electricity with no long-term investment. Qcells takes care of everything, from planning and installation, right through to long-term operation.A key component of Qcells' DES offerings is the ability of customers to take greater control of their energy consumption - which is why Qcells is delighted to welcome to its booth at Intersolar Europe its latest joint venture with Samsung. This partnership involves Samsung's heatpump technology and SmartThings Energy, which is fully compatible with Qcells' residential hardware package. Learn more about how this collaboration works at our booth, Hall A, 270, 180.Modules and BOSQcells solar modules are renowned throughout the industry for their reliability, high performance and top-level efficiency. We offer 25-year warranties, superb aesthetics and unrivalled peace of mind for the customer. Qcells was also the first solar module manufacturer to pass the industry-leading Quality Controlled PV (QCPV) certification standard from TÜV Rheinland, thanks to our commitment to high standards born from 20+ years of experience.Qcells manufactures its solar modules at four locations globally, including the largest solar module plant in the Western Hemisphere in Georgia, USA.At Intersolar Europe, Qcells will exhibit a broad range of solar modules.The latest solar module from Qcells is the Q.TRON-G2 (+), made with cutting-edge Q.ANTUM NEO solar cells that usher in a new era of efficiency and performance. At 22% efficiency, the main strength of the Q.TRON-G2 (+) is its exceptional performance in tight spaces, making it an ideal, high power-density solution for all types of rooftop PV applications, from residential to larger C&I arrays.The Q.PEAK DUO M-G11S (+) module series, which boasts small-gap cell technology and efficiencies over 21%, while packing in high power density thanks to its larger M10 (182mm) wafers, will also be on display. Qcells' CleanEnergyCrew will also be excited to showcase a glimpse into the company's tandem technological future with an outlook module that whets the appetite for > 500 Wp solar module capabilities.Also decorating the Qcells booth will be our flexible energy storage solutions, the Q.HOME CORE A4/H4 battery+inverter, and the Q.HOME+ ESS HYB-G3, which can be scaled up to 12 kWh of storage, making it an ideal solution for households of all sizes. The Q.HOME+ ESS HYB-G3 contains the Q-VOLT HYB-G3 three-phase inverter, which enables on- and off-grid use and smart optimised yield to ensure that customers are consuming and storing their solar energy in the most cost-effective manner possible. A bespoke, user-friendly Home Energy Management System, Qcells' Q.OMMAND app, allows owners of a Qcells installation to take full control of their energy consumption - simply and effectively monitoring and managing their solar electricity. Booth visitors can learn more about the Q.OMMAND app during Intersolar Europe.Complementing these products will be Qcells' new EV-charger, the Q.HOME EDRIVE A, which is a high-end charger for your electric vehicle that effortlessly pairs with the Q.HOME+ ESS HYB-G3 storage system.The Qcells booth will also proudly display Tesvolt's latest commercial storage system for on-grid solutions covering all commercial classes, and throughout the three-day exhibition we welcome visitors to partake in a series of engaging and exciting activities - including a solar-themed quiz, so get your thinking caps on!Justin Lee, CEO of Qcells, said: "Intersolar Europe is always one of my favourite dates in the clean energy calendar. Qcells is proud to have helped shape Europe's solar industry into what it is today, and we are committed to pushing forward the continent's energy evolution. Our own transition into a completely clean energy solutions provider mirrors Europe's journey and eager embrace of all types of renewable solutions, and we share that overall sense of unbridled optimism in Europe's lower-carbon future."About Qcells - Completely Clean EnergyQcells is one of the world's leading clean energy companies, recognized for its established reputation as a manufacturer of high-performance, high-quality solar cells and modules, portfolio of intelligent storage systems, and growing international pipeline of large-scale renewable energy projects. Qcells also provides renewable electricity retail services and packages to end customers the world over. The company is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) and Thalheim, Germany (Technology & Innovation HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, China, and South Korea. Qcells offers Completely Clean Energy through the full spectrum of photovoltaic products, storage solutions, renewable electricity contracting and large-scale solar power plants. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Qcells provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: http://www.q-cells.eu. 