Canadian Solar Will Present EP Cube Residential Energy Storage Solution at Intersolar in Munich

Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company" or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced that it will present EP Cube at Intersolar, one of the world's leading solar energy exhibitions in Munich, Germany, on June 14-16, 2023.



EP Cube is an all-in-one energy storage solution for residential applications. After the successful launch in North America in September 2022 and Spain and Italy in the first quarter of 2023, we are now presenting EP Cube for the German market where demands for residential solar PV systems and residential battery storage solutions are growing rapidly.EP Cube is small, 24 cm in thickness and weighs only 35 kg per battery module. Its installation is easy, quick, and safe with EP Cube 2.0 bracket. The commissioning of EP Cube is designed to be seamless using a mobile phone app, with step-by-step instructions.EP Cube enables customers to boost the efficiency of electricity for self-consumption, by storing, managing, and utilizing the power produced by consumers' own PV system. EP Cube is a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) based residential energy storage solution with an integrated hybrid inverter and stackable storage modules. The product is both AC-and DC-coupled, with an AC round-trip efficiency of up to 95%. EP Cube offers a flexible solution with capacities ranging from 6.6 kWh to 19.9 kWh and compatibility with most current PV systems, micro-inverters, and EV chargers. Its IP65 classification makes the system resistant to water, dust and humidity, and therefore can be placed both indoors and outdoors.EP Cube is developed and produced by Eternalplanet, a consumer-oriented independent brand of energy technology under Canadian Solar's CSI Solar subsidiary.Further information about EP Cube will be available at Canadian Solar's booth A2.380.About Canadian Solar Inc.Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar power and battery storage projects with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development. Over the past 22 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered around 94 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Likewise, since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built and connected over 8.8 GWp in over 20 countries across the world. Currently, the Company has approximately 609 MWp of projects in operation, 6.9 GWp of projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage), and an additional 17.7 GWp of projects in advanced and early-stage pipeline. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.