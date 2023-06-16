INTEGRATED EXHIBITION CONCEPT CATCHES ON: THE SMARTER E EUROPE WAS BIGGER AND MORE INTERNATIONAL THAN EVER

Munich/Pforzheim, June 16, 2023 - After three exhibition days and inspiring conferences and forums, Europe's largest platform for the energy industry publishes a record success: 2,469 exhibitors from 57 countries showcased products and solutions across 180,000 square meters in 17 exhibition halls and an outdoor area. More than 106,000 visitors from 166 countries made their way to Munich to be part of the event this year, and with over 2,000 participants from all over the world, the conferences and side events of the 2023 edition also broke all records. This made The smarter E Europe 2023 the largest and most international event in its history to date, setting the course for a 24/7 renewable energy supply. The date for next year's The smarter E has already been set: From June 19-21, 2024, Europe's largest energy industry platform will return to Munich's exhibition halls.



More Headlines Articles

Both the energy and mobility worlds have been undergoing fundamental change. Whether for electricity, heat or transportation - the demand for renewable energy to provide a sustainable energy supply around the clock is skyrocketing. The smarter E Europe's integrated approach captures the spirit of the times, and this is reflected in this year's impressive figures: 2.469 exhibitors from 57 countries, more than 106,000 visitors from 166 nations and over 2,000 attendees at the conferences and side events: The smarter E Europe 2023 broke all records in terms of size and internationality.Whether in the exhibition halls, at the conferences or at the forums: The last few days' program focused on innovations, business models and trends in the renewable energy and electromobility industries. The conferences were up to a flying start with a high-caliber line-up, followed by companies presenting their innovative products and solutions for the new energy and mobility world to an international expert audience. The focus was on solutions for the smart connection of the electricity, heat and mobility sectors - for example, through possible combinations of photovoltaics, storage and e-mobility - and their integration into a smart power grid.Faster transformation of the energy and mobility worldIn 2023, The smarter E Europe proved that solutions, products and business models for a secure, 24/7 renewable energy supply exist across all sectors. "I was impressed by the valuable international exchange, the wealth of inspiration and the tangible dynamism. Stakeholders from all sectors took the opportunity to have a dialog across industries and sectors in order to accelerate the transformation of the energy and mobility world," says Markus Elsässer, CEO of Solar Promotion GmbH, who organizes The smarter E Europe together with Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM). Hanna Böhme, CEO of FWTM, added: "This year's The smarter E Europe in Munich was a resounding success and increases my excitement for the upcoming The smarter E South America in Sao Paulo. I am proud to be able to follow this dynamic market beyond Europe."The smarter E Europe 2024, which encompasses four individual exhibitions (Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power), will take place from June 19-21, 2024, at Messe München.For more information, please visit:www.TheSmarterE.deThe smarter E Europe"Creating a new energy world" - that's the goal of The smarter E Europe, Europe's largest platform for the energy industry. The aim is to shine a spotlight on renewable energies, decentralization and digitalization of the energy industry as well as cross-sector solutions from the electricity, heat and transport sectors for a smart and sustainable energy supply. Our vision: a renewable, decentralized, digital, continuously available energy supply. We have been working at full steam to achieve this vision for more than 30 years. The four concurrent exhibitions will be combined at the innovation hub The smarter E Europe.Intersolar EuropeIntersolar Europe, the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry reflects the rapid growth of the solar industry. For more than 30 years, it has been providing a networking opportunity for the key solar energy players, all under the motto "Connecting solar business". This is where manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, installers, service providers, project developers and planners as well as start-ups get a front-row seat to the latest trends, developments and business models.ees Europeees Europe is Europe's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems. Under the motto "Innovating energy storage," the yearly event brings together manufacturers, distributors, project developers, system integrators, professional users and suppliers of innovative battery technologies and sustainable solutions for storing renewable energies such as green hydrogen and Power-to-Gas applications.Power2Drive EuropePower2Drive Europe is the international exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility. Under the motto "Charging the future of mobility!", Power2Drive Europe is the ideal meeting point for charge point operators and e-mobility providers, manufacturers and distributors, installers and planners, fleet and energy managers, suppliers and start-ups. The exhibition shines the spotlight on charging systems, electric vehicles, traction batteries and mobility services as well as innovative solutions and technologies based on renewable energies - for sustainable mobility.EM-Power EuropeEM-Power Europe is the international exhibition for energy management and integrated energy solutions. It is focused on modernizing and digitalizing the power grid into a flexible smart grid, integrating prosumers, e-mobility and power-to-heat concepts into a holistic, renewable energy system, and promoting the efficient use of renewable energy sources.The smarter E Europe is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM).For more information on The smarter E Europe, please visit:www.TheSmarterE.de