Beny Earns Acclaimed TÜV Rheinland Certification for Microinverter

Beny New Energy, a leading force in the research and application of renewable energy technology, garnered significant attention at the esteemed Intersolar Europe Exhibition in Munich. The company unveiled their revolutionary brand, EV BENY, and proudly announced the highly anticipated achievement of TÜV Rheinland certification for their flagship product, the BYM series Microinverter. This certification solidifies the Microinverter's position as a paragon of excellence in safety, efficiency, and reliability.



The unveiling of EV BENY generated a palpable buzz at the exhibition, but the true excitement centered around the Microinverter's attainment of the esteemed TÜV Rheinland certification. This recognition firmly establishes the Microinverter as a leader in the clean energy market. TÜV Rheinland, a globally recognized authority in independent third-party certifications, subjected the Microinverter to rigorous testing and stringent evaluations to ensure it surpassed the most demanding standards and quality requirements. Beny New Energy's successful certification serves as a testament to their unparalleled expertise in product design and manufacturing, underscoring their unwavering commitment to providing users with clean energy solutions of the highest security, efficiency, and reliability.Wang Jundan, the general manager of Beny New Energy, expressed immense pride in announcing the Microinverter's TÜV Rheinland certification, stating, "We are immensely proud to announce the prestigious TÜV Rheinland certification for our Microinverter. This recognition not only affirms the unparalleled quality and dependability of our product, but also reflects our unwavering pursuit of excellence in renewable energy. As our flagship product, the Microinverter will continue to deliver superior clean energy conversion solutions, propelling us closer to our vision of a globally sustainable, zero-carbon future."The Microinverter plays a pivotal role in clean energy systems by transforming the direct current (DC) electricity generated by solar panels into usable alternating current (AC) electricity for residential and commercial use. Its advanced technology ensures optimal power conversion, maximizes energy harvest, and enhances overall system performance. By facilitating the efficient utilization of solar energy, the Microinverter significantly contributes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, mitigating the environmental impact of traditional energy sources, and fostering the transition to a low-carbon economy.The attainment of TÜV Rheinland certification underscores the Microinverter's adherence to rigorous safety and quality standards. This certification not only instills confidence in consumers but also promotes the broader adoption of clean energy solutions. The Microinverter's reliability and durability ensure the long-term stability of solar power systems, providing users with peace of mind and facilitating the seamless integration of renewable energy into mainstream infrastructure.At the Intersolar Europe Exhibition, Beny New Energy's innovative solutions under the EV BENY brand will be prominently showcased, emphasizing their exceptional safety, efficiency, and reliability. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to witness firsthand the pioneering advancements and inventive capabilities that have solidified Beny New Energy's position as an industry leader in the clean energy sector.About Beny New Energy:Beny New Energy leads the way in cutting-edge research and application of new energy technology. Specializing in the development of electric vehicles and solar energy solutions, the company has earned global acclaim for its unwavering commitment to delivering unmatched safety, efficiency, and reliability.