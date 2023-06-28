Sunergetic to install 15,000 Qcells solar panels on 1,500 homes in Municipality Venlo, Netherlands

[Berlin, Germany, June 28, 2023] The Municipality of Venlo in the Netherlands will help homeowners buy a solar system by making attractive financial terms available.



More Headlines Articles

From its consumer label Zelfopwekken.nl, Sunergetic will install around 15,000 Qcells solar panels on the roofs of 1,500 homes in the municipality of Venlo over the next few years. In doing so, the entire process of registration, communication, installation and monitoring will be taken care of by Zelfopwekken.nl.The Municipality of Venlo considers it important to help its residents save energy and make their homes more sustainable.With this project, the municipality supports lower income homeowners, enabling them to install a solar system via favourable financing conditions. This means that homeowners who take advantage of this scheme will have their clean energy needs taken care of for the next 15 years: maintenance, service, monitoring and yield guarantee are all part of this attractive total package.Jeroen van der Molen, managing director at Sunergetic, said: "We are delighted that The Municipality of Venlo has chosen Sunergetic as their partner. Their support project is extremely ambitious both on the renewable- and the socio-economic front. Sunergetic has a long history of supporting municipalities and social housing companies in the Netherlands with their ambitious renewable targets. Not only by providing the best total solution, but also advising and informing end customers about all the possibilities, so that the best approach is chosen for each unique situation."Homeowners who are keen to take advantage of this solar scheme can simply visit the project registration page on the dedicated Zelfopwekken.nl online portal. Each homeowner will then receive their own personal online account and home file. There, the homeowner can upload photos or other additional information about their property. Based on this data, Zelfopwekken.nl prepares the most ideal solar offer. This includes a layout plan for the roof, the estimated yield and the monthly loan amount that the homeowner will pay.If the homeowner is satisfied with the quote, they then enter into an agreement with the municipality. The homeowner borrows the required amount for the purchase, installation and maintenance of the panels from the municipality. This loan is then repaid over 15 years via monthly instalments. It is also possible to repay in one go or at an accelerated rate. Of course, the homeowner will still be entitled to the 15 years of service, maintenance and monitoring.The solar system becomes the property of the homeowner from day one. Thanks to the favourable arrangement, they immediately benefit from the yield provided by solar system, which is exclusively comprised of Qcells solar panels.In partnering with Qcells - a world-leading provider of completely clean energy solutions - Sunergetic/Zelfopwekken.nl are offering their customers the most reliable and trusted solar panels in the market.The Venlo scheme will see 15,000 Q.PEAK DUO BLK M-G11S+ solar panels from Qcells installed across 1,500 homes. These solar panels boast 21% maximum efficiency, sleek all-black aesthetics and an inclusive 25-year product warranty and 25-year linear performance warranty. Made with state-of-the-art half-cell PERC Technology, and backed TÃœV Rheinland's industry-leading Quality Controlled PV (QCPV) certification program, high performance and peace of mind comes as standard with Qcells.Hans Puddu, Business Developer for Qcells Benelux, said: "Qcells and Sunergetic have a long-standing relationship in the Netherlands, and we are delighted to have been selected for this scheme, which will help 1,500 lower-income homes in Venlo to enjoy the benefits of reliable, affordable and clean solar energy for many years to come."Zelfopwekken.nl provides all service and maintenance of the installation, in cooperation with local installation companies. After this initial 15-year period, the homeowner can still benefit from the panelsâ€˜ yield for years to come. After 25 years, solar panels still produce at least 85% of their initial power.For more information, please visit https://venlo.zelfopwekken.nl or https://sunergetic.nl.About Qcells - Completely Clean EnergyQcells is one of the world's leading clean energy companies, recognized for its established reputation as a manufacturer of high-performance, high-quality solar cells and modules, portfolio of intelligent storage systems, and growing international pipeline of large-scale renewable energy projects. Qcells also provides renewable electricity retail services and packages to end customers the world over. The company is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) and Thalheim, Germany (Technology & Innovation HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, China, and South Korea. Qcells offers Completely Clean Energy through the full spectrum of photovoltaic products, storage solutions, renewable electricity contracting and large-scale solar power plants. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Qcells provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: http://www.q-cells.com.