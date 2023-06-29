Kseng Solar exhibits its full scenario solar racking solutions at EXPO SOLAR 2023

June 27-29, Kseng Solar debuted at EXPO SOLAR 2023, an international solar energy exhibition gathering the latest solar industry advancements in the region. Kseng Solar brings its full scenario solar racking solutions, covering roof-mounted, ground-mounted, and more, which have won great popularity from clients on site.



More Headlines Articles

Presented Products- Solar Roof Mounting Solutions: Large gap roof mounting systems, Standing Seam Roof Mounting Systems, Triangle Flat Roof Mounting Systems- Solar Ground Mounting Solutions: Steel Ground Mounting System, Aluminum Ground Mounting SystemSolar power in South Korea has a bright future ahead of it. According to PV Magazine, South Korea plans to install 30.8 GW of solar by 2030. Besides, the government also plans to boost the country's renewable energy mix to 20% by 2030 and 42% by 2034. To help the country achieve its renewable energy goal, Kseng Solar has set up a local office and an expert local team to better serve our clients in the region.Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems since 2015 and driven by the mission of "Empowering our world with clean energy", Kseng Solar will continue to deliver more innovative solar racking solutions and build a stronger local team, enabling the country to benefit from sustainable energy and gain its energy independence.