RelyOn Nutec UK appoints Head of Renewables to drive sector growth

Helen joined the business in 2022 as Regional Solutions Manager with more than two decades' experience working in the safety sector, supporting customers operating across renewables and industrial services. In her role as Head of Sector - Renewables she will be responsible for growing RelyOn's customer base and service offering across the UK's growing renewable sector.



Graeme Wood, Regional Solutions Manager, also joins RelyOn. Graeme has spent the last decade working with a cluster of local colleges in Teesside, developing solutions for upskilling and reskilling people into new sectors, and also set up the Teesworks Skills Academy to support the redevelopment of the largest brownfield site in Europe. Graeme will be responsible for supporting the wider RelyOn business in the UK to develop solutions, such as Green Skills Boot Camps, aimed at directly addressing industry needs and challenges.Helen and Graeme will be based at RelyOn's Teesside premises, an already well-established training facility, poised for significant investment in 2023 which will further cement its position as the UK's largest Renewables Centre of Excellence. Already welcoming over 1000 trainees every month, the facility boasts a 23.7m high wind turbine training tower and an open water boat transfer facility, among other specialist renewables focused training equipment.Helen Dunn commented: "I'm delighted to be leading the renewables division at RelyOn. It is critical that as offshore wind, hydrogen and CCUS projects become part and parcel of our energy mix, we support the new or transitioning workforce to enter these sectors."Teesside is soon to be home to the UK's first major hydrogen transportation hub and is currently in the midst of a regeneration project that will see it become a hub for renewable energy - but it has an industrial background. It's exciting to see that transformation firsthand. It's a great time both in Teesside and in the UK for those looking to work or transition into the renewables sector and RelyOn is perfectly equipped to help businesses and individuals do just that."Lee Fenton, Commercial Director, said: "We are pleased to announce the promotion of Helen Dunn and the appointment of Graeme Wood in our Teesside office. This area plays a vital role in the UK's energy sector and building a strong local team, supported by our wider UK team - and vice versa, is vital as the energy sector continues to transform."It is critical that we minimise barriers to entry into the sector - regardless of whether it's those with no energy experience, or those looking to transition. By having strategic locations in the UK's main energy hubs, such as Teesside, we're able to take our expertise and experience out to local colleges and other organisations, and to work with them to upskill local people ultimately keeping business within the region, creating opportunities for the communities in which we operate, and ensuring these areas reap the rewards available from this transformational and exciting industry."