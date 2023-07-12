Soltec supplies 130 MW of its SF7 tracker in Romania

Murcia, 12th of July 2023. Soltec, a vertically integrated company dedicated to photovoltaic projects with solar trackers, has signed an agreement with MYTILINEOS to supply 130 MW of its SF7 tracker in a project in Romania. The project will be fully supplied in 2023. The solar plant is located in the county of Giurgiu, in southern Romania.



This project will feature Soltec's SF7 trackers with a 2-in-portrait configuration. This allows for a reduction in construction time thanks to its ease of assembly and reduced number of parts. The SF7 has 54% fewer piles compared to its main competitors and 58% fewer parts, allowing for faster installation.The solar project will have a total of 3,083 SF7 trackers and 227,240 modules. In addition, the plant will prevent the emission of 196,170 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere, contributing to the reduction of environmental impact and pollution in the area. The 130 MW of this plant is equivalent to the energy needed to power almost 22,000 households."We are very proud to work again with MYTILINEOS, which highlights their trust in Soltec and our product. With this project, we reach nearly 900 MW supplied to MYTILINEOS globally with the common goal of decarbonizing the economy and contributing to creating a cleaner world while helping to combat the energy crisis in Europe. We hope that this second project in Romania will be one of many on which we will work together in Europe," said Raúl Morales, CEO of Soltec.The solar plant will be Soltec's second in Romania and the largest one worked on to date in the territory. The supply of solar trackers is expected to take place during the second half of 2023.The project will be commissioned for PPC Group.About SoltecSoltec Power Holdings (ticker: 'SOL') is a company specialized in vertically integrated solutions in the photovoltaic solar energy sector, with a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability. Headquartered in Murcia, the company was founded in 2004 and currently operates in 16 countries, with a strong presence in Spain, North America, and Latin America. The company has been listed on the Spanish Continuous Market since 2020.Soltec structures its activity through three major business areas: i) the photovoltaic project development division, with a strong environmental, social, and governance commitment; ii) the industrial division, Soltec is the third-largest manufacturer of solar trackers globally, offering its clients additional construction services to ensure a complete and integrated value proposition; iii) Soltec Asset Management, a third business division through which Soltec manages the assets that the company holds in its portfolio, with the aim of maximizing their benefits in the medium and long term.