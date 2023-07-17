ACP Statement on Revolution Wind Farm Final Environmental Impact Statement

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 17, 2023 - The American Clean Power Association (ACP) released the following statement today from Josh Kaplowitz, Vice President for Offshore Wind, after the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) announced the availability of the final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) for the proposed Revolution Wind Farm project offshore of Rhode Island. This is the final step before BOEM issues a Record of Decision (ROD) on project approval, expected this summer.



"Today's news is a critical step forward for Rhode Island and Connecticut's progress toward their clean energy goals. Once approved, Revolution Wind Farm will create an estimated 1,200 direct construction jobs and thousands of additional indirect jobs through the project's investment in the local economy. These jobs will be the result of a domestic clean energy source that will power more than 350,000 Connecticut and Rhode Island homes and prevent over 48 million tons of CO2 from being emitted over the life of the project."The final Environmental Impact Statement is the result of rigorous review and extensive public comment from key stakeholders, demonstrating BOEM's commitment to building clean power in a way that protects the environment and incorporates community feedback - a commitment that the industry shares. ACP looks forward to BOEM's final approval of Revolution this summer and the jobs, manufacturing capacity, and energy security that America's offshore wind industry will bring."###About ACP: American Clean Power is the voice of the clean power industry that is powering America's future, providing cost-effective solutions to the climate crisis while creating jobs, spurring massive investment in the U.S. economy and driving high-tech innovation across the nation. We are uniting the power of America's renewable energy industry to advance our shared goals and to transform the U.S. power grid to a low-cost, reliable and renewable power system. Learn more about the benefits clean power brings to America at www.cleanpower.org and follow us on Twitter @USCleanPower, Facebook and LinkedIn.