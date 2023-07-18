LG ESS Installation Training Course Certified by NABCEP®

Alpharetta, Ga., July 18, 2023 - LG Electronics USA continues to expand its fast-growing Energy Storage Systems (ESS) business with today's announcement that its Residential ESS Installation Training Program is now approved for continuing education credit by The North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners® (NABCEP®).



Per its website, the NABCEP "is the most respected, well-established and widely recognized national certification organization for professionals in the field of renewable energy. NABCEP offers credentials for skilled professionals, specialists and those new to working in the areas of photovoltaics, solar heating and small wind technologies.""There are two key components to energy storage systems: state-of-the-art technology and a successful installation," said Sandra Herrera, Sales Application Engineer at LG Electronics USA. "By pairing our innovative Home 8 ESS with NABCEP-approved training, we're looking forward to helping our customers reach their goals of energy independence."The LG ESS Installation Best Practices Training course empowers professionals with the tools and resources needed to install and maintain energy storage systems. The program includes instruction on safety, installation procedures, system integration, and troubleshooting.ESS installers may also sign up for the new LG Pro Program to gain access to the LG | U Training Academy webinars, videos and in-person training sessions, leading to a certificate of completion, CE credits, and LG PRO badge.About LG Electronics USAThe LG Electronics Energy Storage Systems business, based in Alpharetta, Ga., represents a fast-growing new area for LG in the United States, leveraging the company's renewable energy expertise to unlock value for customers and plug into the new era of sustainability. Headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., LG Electronics USA Inc. is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning and energy systems, and vehicle components. LG is a ten-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.