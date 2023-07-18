New Country Director for Natural Power Ireland

Ciaran is an experienced environmental consultant, director and business leader having developed his 22-year career in various energy, engineering and environmental organisations across Ireland, the UK, Asia and the Middle East. He is a graduate in both environmental science and environmental engineering, and a Chartered Environmentalist with the Institution of Environmental Sciences.



Ciaran said: "I'm really excited to join the team at Natural Power. Ireland is entering into a critical stage on its renewables journey with more projects than ever reaching build-out stage on land, and reaching significant planning milestones in the marine environment. With a focus on inspiring the team we have, and recruiting more great people, our intention is to work closely with current and future clients to add real value to their projects and portfolios - locally and internationally."Rob Brown, Managing Director at Natural Power, said: "Ireland's Climate Action Plan outlines some of the most ambitious renewable energy targets in the world. The success of the strategy will involve striking a balance between developing low carbon and renewable energy sources, ensuring secure supply of electricity, and maintaining a competitive and well-regulated energy market. Ultimately this is a huge opportunity for sector growth and exciting careers for our people."We're delighted to welcome Ciaran on board to lead the team towards Ireland's ambitious net zero target. He joins us with a wealth of environmental project management experience gained within both the renewables and wider global infrastructure sectors and is ideally placed continue supporting our clients to develop their onshore and offshore projects in Ireland."To date, Natural Power's team in Ireland has worked on 450 renewable energy projects across wind, solar and energy storage technologies, including advisory services on more than 16GW of project capacity with several significant offshore wind projects still in the planning stages.If you are interested in a career with Natural Power, visit www.naturalpower.com/uk/careers - new opportunities are being posted regularly and speculative applications are also being accepted now.