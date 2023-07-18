Solarplaza Summit Energy Storage Spain 2023

Join us at the Solarplaza Summit Energy Storage Spain on 16 November 2023, where industry leaders, policymakers, and experts gather to explore the transformative power of energy storage in driving Spain's clean energy future. Against the backdrop of Spain's National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan 2021-2030 ("PNIEC") to achieve a 100% renewable electricity system by 2050, this conference serves as a platform to unlock the full potential of energy storage technologies and accelerate the country's energy transition.

The Path to Boosting Spanish Renewables with Energy Storage



New event to outline how energy storage will enable accelerated renewables growth in SpainAgainst the backdrop of Spains National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan 2021-2030 ("PNIEC") - aimed at achieving a 100% renewable electricity system by 2050 - the Solarplaza Summit Energy Storage Spain (16 November 2023) will serve as a platform to unlock the full potential of energy storage technologies and accelerate the countrys energy transition.With record installations in 2022, Spain closed off the year with close to 25 GW of cumulative solar capacity. According to the forecasts of SolarPower Europe, Spain could already reach its 2030 target of 40 GW of PV capacity as early as 2024. However, like in many fast-growing renewables markets around the world, the accelerated PV market growth is threatened by grid constraints, as power grids increasingly struggle with the influx of intermittent renewable energy sources. A key relief, grid flexibility enhancer, and potential business model booster is the value-enhancing component of energy storage technologies.Through a series of engaging keynotes, panel discussions, case studies, and interactive sessions, the expert speakers of Solarplaza's dedicated energy storage event - which will be hosted in Madrid - will delve into the business case of energy storage systems in Spain. From the outcome of the government-launched call for aid (convocatoria de ayudas) to investments to improve grid integration, the event will examine the pathway of energy storage toward achieving the set goal of reaching 20 GW of storage capacity by 2030.The Solarplaza Summit Energy Storage Spain will unite industry leaders, policymakers, and technology experts to explore the transformative power of energy storage in driving Spains clean energy future. After two editions of this topic-focused conference in the Netherlands, Solarplaza is taking the series to more European countries, launching new editions in Spain and Germany. Packed with strategic content and ample networking opportunities, this Spanish installment will allow energy professionals to acquire knowledge and valuable connections in this rapidly-developing market segment.Solarplaza Summit Energy Storage Spain16 November 2023 - Madrid, SpainTickets: €845 (Early Bird) / €895 (Regular)Press contact: alyce@solarplaza.comMore info: https://shorturl.at/uJMRU