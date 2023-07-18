SumoQuote Releases New Solar Quoting Tool

Calgary, AB — SumoQuote has launched their brand new Solar quoting system featuring EagleView TrueDesign™ as the premium design partner. SumoQuote Solar is the only tool on the market that allows contractors to quote roofing and solar in one place.



SumoQuote Solar, an add-on to any paid subscription, enables roofing contractors to offer solar on every job, and the opportunity to double their company's revenue without adding new leads. When used in conjunction with EagleView TrueDesign™ users can access install-ready PV designs based on the most trustworthy data available. SumoQuote users who add Solar will get access to preferred report pricing when they use EagleView."Roofing contractors are in the incredibly enviable position of working on a home during the most ideal time to add solar," says SumoQuote CEO Ryan Shantz. "With large government rebates and a scaling demand for solar, this is an extremely lucrative time for a roofing contractor to consider adding solar to their business.""SumoQuote's Solar creates an amazing opportunity for roofing businesses to add solar to every quote and experience explosive growth," states Pete Cleveland, Vice President, Solar Business at EagleView. "The ease of adding solar as an upgrade paired with the accuracy of TrueDesign's PV design data is going to be incredibly powerful."SumoQuote Solar can be added to any paid subscription for an additional $150/month which includes 10 free quotes. To learn more about why you should add solar to your roofing business join SumoQuote & EagleView for a live web class "Double Your Revenue: The Roofers Guide to Solar" on Thursday, August 3 at 11 am MST. Register here.-###-About SumoQuoteSumoQuote is a sales software enabling contractors to build winning quotes in minutes that accelerate business growth. It's designed, developed and supported in Canada. SumoQuote customers have the ability to build professional quotes with robust brand and customization features. Once a process is built for quoting in our tool, it can be standardized across entire sales teams.Solar — a recent addition to SumoQuote's offerings, is the only sales tool on the market designed to quote roofing and solar in one place. It enables users to offer solar on every job, include designs from the tool of their choice and show their customer's the full pay-off of adding it to their home.About EagleViewEagleView is a leader in geospatial technology, providing solutions that transform the way our customers work. EagleView has the largest geospatial data and imagery library ever assembled, encompassing 94 percent of the U.S. population. EagleView's unique technology portfolio comprises more than 300 patents, enabling it to offer highly differentiated software, imagery, and analytics products for multiple industries.