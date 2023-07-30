Silfab Solar Modules Secure Top Performance Ranking from RETC

Silfab Solar, North America's leading PV module manufacturer, has been recognized by the Renewable Energy Test Center (RETC) as a "high achiever" in module performance, the company announced today.



The rating, given by an internationally recognized independent testing authority, continues Silfab's year-over-year string of awards and rankings that place the company among the most trusted solar module manufacturer for residential and commercial applications."Sustained power performance is the result of Silfab's unwavering commitment to designing and manufacturing premium quality, North American-made solar products that remain a solid investment for long-term energy reliability," said Paolo Maccario, Silfab President and CEO. "The latest RETC report is a reflection of our more than 40 years of solar experience and our commitment to delivering the best performing products with leading-edge designs from our North American facilities."RETC's PV Module Index Report (PVMI) summarizes 12 months of testing that measures a variety of module performance indicators simulating environmental conditions, such as high temperatures and strong winds, that a module might experience in the real world.In addition to lab testing, Silfab's products have decades of proven results "in the field" with its panels delivering consistent power outputs across North America. Customer demand for Silfab products remains strong and the company continues to strategically increase production capacity.To read about Silfab's full product line, visit www.silfabsolar.com.About Silfab SolarSilfab Solar is the North American leader in the design, development and manufacture of high-efficiency, premium quality PV modules. Silfab leverages more than 40 years of solar experience and best-in-class technologies to produce the highest- rated solar modules from facilities in the state of Washington and Toronto, Canada. Each facility features multiple automated production lines, an ISO 9001:2015-accredited Quality Management System, and just-in-time manufacturing to deliver Buy American approved PV modules specifically designed for and dedicated to the North American market.