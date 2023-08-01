Solarplaza Summit Hungary 2023

The Hungarian solar PV market is an attractive hotspot for international developers and investors, especially under the evolvement of the tender scheme into the latest METAR tender rounds. However, severe grid issues limit the expansion of large-scale plants alongside uncertainties related to balancing costs. Knowledge on these matters is essential to succeed in Hungary. According to Mordor Intelligence, the Hungarian RE market will grow at a CAGR of over 4% from 2022-2025. Looking for an in-depth market perspective - from and for large-scale developers, asset managers and investors - on operational strategies and visions for the Hungarian solar PV industry? Then join our conference in Budapest and enjoy networking opportunities with leading international and local experts. We strive to empower your business with the right connections and resources. Get on top of your Hungarian solar PV efforts and accelerate them by participating in the Solarplaza Summit Hungary.

Local & international PV professionals meet to discuss the Hungarian PV market roadmapThe Hungarian solar market is on a fast track. The national regulator announced that, by the end of June, the country crossed the threshold of 5 GW of cumulative solar capacity. What's even more astounding, is that 1023 MW out of that fleet was added in just the first six months of 2023. At this pace, the market is expected to crush the earlier-set target of 6.5 GW of solar by 2030. Just how high can and should the Hungarian solar industry's ambitions be? The Solarplaza Summit Hungary will take stock of the progress and outline the realistic roadmap for the country's solar growth.The Hungarian PV market has proven to be an attractive hotspot for both national players and international developers and investors, especially under the evolution of the auction scheme that resulted in the latest METAR tender rounds. According to Mordor Intelligence, the Hungarian RE market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% from 2022-2025.Some clouds are building up on the horizon, though, as the additional PV capacity planned for the coming years risks being challenged by severe grid issues that could limit the expansion of new large-scale power plants. Uncertainties related to balancing costs are another potential hurdle on the track. Knowledge and expertise in these matters are essential for those seeking to enter or cement themselves in the market.