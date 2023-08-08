BELECTRIC adds four more solar farms to its Dutch portfolio

Kolitzheim (Germany) - BELECTRIC, Member of Elevion Group, is set to construct four more solar farms in the Netherlands with a strong focus on the conservation of the soils on site. With the new projects, BELECTRIC expands its partnership with global renewable energy company Low Carbon.



With four solar power plants already under construction for its customer Low Carbon, BELECTRIC has now secured another major contract with the global renewable energy company in the Netherlands, where they will construct four more photovoltaic plants with a total installed capacity of over 75 Megawatt Peak (MWp). The solar farms located in the Dutch provinces of Gelderland, Limburg and Utrecht will cover the annual demand of around 50,000 households with green electricity. On the project site in Gelderland, BELECTRIC will also collaborate with a Dutch university to test an agrivoltaics system that will enable renewable energy and food to be produced on the same site and minimise land use. The four projects are due to be commissioned by early 2024.Justin Thesiger, Managing Director of Global Supply Chain at Low Carbon, commented: "We are delighted to be expanding our partnership with BELECTRIC through this EPC agreement for a further four solar projects. The Netherlands is a key market for Low Carbon and this latest milestone will help us to build momentum towards achieving our strategic goal of creating 20 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. As we aim to make further progress on this goal, we will look to grow our presence in Europe by entering key markets like Germany where we continue to scale our operations."BELECTRIC's approach focuses on the conservation of the soils on site. Three of the construction sites involve challenging soil conditions, which BELECTRIC has already proven its expertise with during the first four projects for Low Carbon. Given that the soil does not provide enough stability, the usual driving of the piles of the substructure is not sufficient. Following numerous pull-out tests, analysis, and tests with screws, BELECTRIC decided on a special substructure variant. By using screws that can be removed easily and without residue, the company helps preserve the health of the soil."We are proud that Low Carbon has placed its trust in us to now implement a total of eight joint projects. Their commitment to creating 20 Gigawatt of new renewable energy by 2030 aligns well with our own ambitious goals. We look forward to expanding this strategic partnership and working together in markets even beyond the Netherlands", adds Thorsten Blanke, Managing Director at BELECTRIC.BELECTRIC is one of Europe's leading EPC service providers in the development, construction and operation of solar power plants. The solar energy specialist looks back on more than 20 years of experience in power plant construction and has built over 4.4 gigawatts of capacity worldwide. BELECTRIC is a member of Elevion Group. Elevion Group B.V. is a European solution provider for all tasks related to the intelligent use of energy. With its focus on integrated energy services (ESCO), the Elevion Group delivers solutions that seamlessly combine sustainable CO2 reduction, continuous increase in energy efficiency, significant savings in energy costs, systems for renewable energy and all areas of technical building equipment and services. With over 60 consolidated companies the group operates in more than 12 countries, including Germany, Austria, Italy, Poland, Romania and Hungary.Low Carbon creates large-scale renewable energy to fight climate change. They are building a net-zero energy company that will protect the planet for future generations. This defining purpose drives Low Carbon to deliver for its communities, investors, and the environment. Low Carbon is a long-standing certified B-Corporation and recognised as gold standard for its environmental impact. They invest in, develop, and operate solar, wind, energy storage, and energy from waste projects across the UK, Europe, and North America. Low Carbon is contributing to the world's move to 100% renewable energy by creating and operating 20 GW of new capacity by 2030.