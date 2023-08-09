Avid Solutions and Rockwell Automation Collaborate to Enhance Green Hydrogen Production

Winston Salem, NC - August 8, 2023 - Avid Solutions, a Gold Rockwell Automation System Integrator Partner specializing in process expertise and digitally-enabled solutions, is proud to announce its collaboration with Rockwell Automation, Inc., the global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. Together, they aim to accelerate and optimize the production of Green Hydrogen (H2) for companies worldwide.



More Headlines Articles

With digitally-enabled solutions and process knowledge, Avid Solutions specializes in delivering comprehensive Green H2 solutions for industrial producers. Services encompassing H2 liquefaction, and turnkey plant automation, ensure seamless integration of Rockwell Automation's cutting-edge technologies. As a Gold System Integrator partner in Rockwell Automation's PartnerNetwork™ program, Avid Solutions possesses extensive knowledge of the portfolio, ensuring seamless integration of Rockwell Automation technologies."We are seeing many original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), process licensors, and producers entering the Green H2 Economy. They need expertise to scale, as well as speed to market entry," said Tom O'Reilly, vice president, sustainability, Rockwell Automation. "With more than three decades of expertise in the process industries and helping OEMs scale, Avid Solutions is uniquely suited to help new Green H2 clients implement best-in-class technology and ensure their business needs are met."Having previously collaborated on a variety of projects, Avid Solutions and Rockwell Automation have a track record of successfully supporting electrolyzer OEMs, H2 liquefaction licensors, licensors of long-duration energy storage (LDEH), and compressor OEMs in ensuring optimal and consistent outcomes. The two companies also assisted a leading supplier of Green H2 solutions to reduce project risk, integrate new technologies and overcome obstacles related to implementing OT.The emergence of the H2 economy has allowed for unprecedented growth and developments in industrial manufacturing, power generation, mobility, and the broader societal response to climate change challenges. In order to capitalize on these opportunities, producers require the expertise of seasoned partners who can effectively apply advanced technologies, navigate complex project execution, and adeptly manage associated risks."Clients developing Green H2 projects face many challenges. From compressed schedules to meet incentives, new processes, initial feasibility and budgeting, to project execution, producers and OEM providers need an experienced partner to rely on," said Gordon Bordelon, vice president, operations and technology, Avid Solutions. "By leveraging Avid's experience in Green H2, plant operations across multiple industries, OEM solutions, and our use of off-the-shelf technologies, we're helping clients reduce time to market, CapEx as well as OpEx investments, and overall project risk."Click for more information about Avid Solutions' digital solutions for the hydrogen economy.Click for more information about sustainability efforts from Rockwell Automation.About Avid SolutionsAvid Solutions, Inc., has delivered more than 4,500 automation and information solution projects in the U.S. and Brazil over the past 35 years. Avid is committed to transforming manufacturing through purposeful innovation and use of digital solutions. Avid focuses on sustainability through decarbonization and circular economy, feeding our growing populations through agri-chemicals and food and beverage, and improving human health through life sciences. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., with resources dispersed across North America and operations in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Avid has a diversified workforce and skill sets to meet modern manufacturing needs. To learn more about our focus on sustainability visit our website, LinkedIn, and YouTube.About Rockwell AutomationRockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 28,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit rockwellautomation.com.