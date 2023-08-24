The smarter E India 2024 is rescheduled to 21-23 February 2024

The smarter E India 2024 has now been rescheduled to 21-23 February 2024 from its original schedule of 17-19 January 2024 due to a government event coinciding with the earlier dates. To make it convenient for participants to attend both events, the organizing team has decided to change the schedule. Following careful deliberation, due diligence and invaluable advice from international stakeholders, a collective decision was reached to prevent any overlap with other government and international events.



More Headlines Articles

Regarding the change in schedule of The smarter E India, Bhupinder Singh, CEO, Messe Muenchen India says, "We have proactively rescheduled the event in the interest of participants' convenience. We express gratitude to our international stakeholders for their invaluable inputs in avoiding any overlap with other international events. Our team is working diligently to ensure a smooth schedule transition and provide the best experience for all our exhibitors and visitors. We are proud to continually support India's renewable energy mission through our platform of The smarter E India, along with its individual shows on Intersolar India, electrical energy storage India, and EV Asia Expo / Power2Drive India. Gujarat has been a strategic location for The smarter E India for a long time owing to a thriving market for renewables and the state's pioneering efforts in promoting solar energy. With the support from local manufacturers and our partner associations, we will certainly witness a successful show. Despite the rescheduling, we assure that the exhibition will showcase excellence in enabling meaningful handshakes and unlocking business opportunities."Intersolar India has been an unmissable pitstop for the renewable energy sector in India for the last 14 years, and its scope has widened over the past few years to include electrical energy storage India and Power2Drive India. Together, these events are now part of ‘The smarter E India' which has emerged as one of India's premier innovation hubs for the new energy world. This latest edition of The smarter E India will further the agenda of green energy manufacturing in the country through conferences on timely topics like solar energy policy, EV market outlook, and scope for green hydrogen, as well as prefixed buyer-seller meetings that facilitate high-value deals and niche procurements.