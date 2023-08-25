A step closer to a fusion-powered future

Visit https://eng8.energy/register/ for further information

Catalysed fusion specialists at ENG8 International have confirmed the successful validations of two EnergiCells by the Instituton Electrotécnico Português (IEP.pt) in Portugal and internationally renowned Underwriters Laboratories (UL.com) in the USA.

08/25/23, 05:28 AM | EVs and Fuel Cells

Both agencies carried out the independent validation of one EnergiCell that was shown to have a thermal Q factor of 2.4 units of thermal energy out verses electricity in (without the new pulse generator, with the pulse generator the result is Q factor 5+). Another EnergiCell tested by UL was shown to have an electrical Q factor of 2 units of electrical energy out versus electricity in.


Valeria Tyutina, CEO at ENG8, said: "Further independent validations later in quarter four this year will show an electrical and thermal Q factor of above five so we are making strong progress towards commercial-level clean energy production. Next year, we plan to start supplying a mixture of thermal, chemical and electrical energy, which are all slight modifications of the same system. It really is an exciting time."

For the remainder of the year, the technical team at ENG8 will be focusing on two key areas:
1. Optimising the EnergiCells and validating the increases every few weeks.
2. Producing, testing and completing the ATEX (and other) approvals required to operate a containerised (20ft) plant that can produce these outputs.

Register to stay up to date with the latest developments here https://eng8.energy/register/

08/25/23, 05:28 AM | EVs and Fuel Cells
Subscribe to Newsletter
More EVs and Fuel Cells News | Stories | Articles

Featured Product

Roof Tech - Solar PV Mounting Systems for Every Roof!

Roof Tech - Solar PV Mounting Systems for Every Roof!

Now Roof Tech brings you the most innovative, watertight mounting systems ever developed for solar photovoltaic systems. Designed and manufactured exclusively for us by Japan's longtime leader in roofing technologies, Roof Tech products are 100% code-compliant and offer fast, simple installation and huge savings on shipping costs due to their compact, rail-less design. Learn more about our full line of versatile PV mounting solutions now available for residential installations. The next generation in rooftop solar mounting solutions."
More Products
Feature Your Product