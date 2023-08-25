A step closer to a fusion-powered future

Both agencies carried out the independent validation of one EnergiCell that was shown to have a thermal Q factor of 2.4 units of thermal energy out verses electricity in (without the new pulse generator, with the pulse generator the result is Q factor 5+). Another EnergiCell tested by UL was shown to have an electrical Q factor of 2 units of electrical energy out versus electricity in.



Valeria Tyutina, CEO at ENG8, said: "Further independent validations later in quarter four this year will show an electrical and thermal Q factor of above five so we are making strong progress towards commercial-level clean energy production. Next year, we plan to start supplying a mixture of thermal, chemical and electrical energy, which are all slight modifications of the same system. It really is an exciting time."For the remainder of the year, the technical team at ENG8 will be focusing on two key areas:1. Optimising the EnergiCells and validating the increases every few weeks.2. Producing, testing and completing the ATEX (and other) approvals required to operate a containerised (20ft) plant that can produce these outputs.Register to stay up to date with the latest developments here https://eng8.energy/register/