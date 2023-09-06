Adapture Renewables Completes 20 MWdc Solar Project in Connecticut

Connecticut is working towards a zero-carbon electric grid by 2040 under legislation signed last year by Governor Ned Lamont. In support of the state's clean energy goals, the power generated by the North Stonington project is being sold under long-term contracts to two energy providers serving the New England region. The project was developed in 2020 and achieved commercial completion in October 2022.



"We're proud to have worked closely with the county and the landowners, the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, to successfully deliver a project that supports the state with locally generated and cost-saving clean energy," said David FitzGerald, Director of Project Management and Engineering at Adapture Renewables. "Developed and built during the COVID pandemic, our North Stonington project serves as a testament to our perseverance in advancing the development and construction of clean energy through challenging times."Adapture Renewables developed the North Stonington project in partnership with an affiliate entity of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, which owns the property in New London County and is leasing the land to Adapture Renewables for the duration of the project. The project ensures the land provides a long-term revenue stream for the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation."Renewable energy is a valuable investment in our region, and we are thrilled to host a solar installation that will support the community and region with clean energy," said Rodney Butler, Chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation. "We found a supportive and collaborative development partner in the Adapture Renewables team, who worked closely with us to ensure our needs around the land were met and the project was a success."The North Stonington project has not only added clean and renewable energy to the region but also employment opportunities. The project employed local contractors and businesses during construction and will continue to provide jobs during the operation and maintenance phases.About Adapture Renewables, Inc.Adapture Renewables, Inc. is a utility-scale solar and energy storage project developer, owner and operator. The company leverages its proven track record, deep domain expertise and comprehensive in-house development, EPC management, legal and project finance services to efficiently and effectively drive projects from origination to long-term operation. Owned by KIRKBI - the private holding and investment company of the Kirk Kristiansen family founded to build a sustainable future for the LEGO® brand through generations - Adapture Renewables, Inc. has the financial footing necessary to take a diligent and thoughtful approach to project development and is invested in its projects' long-term success. The company's culture of creative problem-solving and shared mission to accelerate the global transition to clean energy contribute to the company's success deploying, owning and operating solar and energy storage assets across eleven states in the US. Adapture Renewables, Inc. is based in Oakland, CA. For more information about Adapture Renewables, Inc., visit https://adapturerenewables.com/.Contact Adapture Renewables, Inc.Leo TraubEmail: adapturerenewables@antennagroup.com