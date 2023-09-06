BMZ Announces NEW Residential Energy Storage - Innovative Design, Light weight, Amazing Price!

BMZ Group, 25-year industry-leading battery manufacturer, HQ in Karlstein Germany with U.S. battery manufacturing in Virginia Beach, VA is announcing a NEW residential energy storage system designed explicitly for U.S. market. Impressive in its flexible, modular design with a focus on making energy storage excellence simple, future-proof, and affordable.



* High Voltage system with base system capacity of 13.3 kWh, expandable to 26.7 kWh in single, elegant design* Simple and quick to install - ~30 kg. modules can be easily lifted and snapped into place for 1-2 person installation and commissioning.* Wall-mount and floor-standing options* IP55 outdoor-rated housing with optional thermal management system for installation in challenging environments* Testing/validation with leading HV hybrid inverters* UL Certification with design built around IFC, IRC, and NFPA CodesBMZ is open to innovative business models and partnerships.Stop by to see this system at booth 15086, or click here to schedule a meeting! https://lnkd.in/gsmDPs7a