PV connector world market leader supports where solar matters the most

Sustainability is part of Stäubli’s DNA and the foundation for its ESG strategy. The company’s reliable product and service offerings are grounded on uninterrupted family ownership and technical excellence consistently focusing on the industrial applications’ benefit of its customers. Stäubli acts with an overarching goal to develop solutions for even safer, more efficient and cost-effective industrial processes.

Allschwil/Switzerland, September 6, 2023 − The Renewable Energy business of Stäubli follows the group's ESG strategy and signs a partnership with the impact-driven organization Sopowerful to bring electrification through solar power to people without access to electricity. The NGO Sopowerful is active in under-resourced regions implementing photovoltaic systems together with local partners for projects that enable health care, empower education, or provide access to safe water.



The company's Renewable Energy business is active in the photovoltaic industry for more than 25 years and connects over 50 % of the ever-installed global PV capacity. Stäubli Renewable Energy disposes in-depth industry expertise and is market leader in photovoltaic (PV) connectors. It's motivation for sustainable change perfectly matches Sopowerful's mission.Sopowerful is a foundation active in Malawi, Tanzania, and Lebanon, where the organization implements solar power systems for projects that enable health care, empower education, or provide access to safe water for people in under-privileged communities. In parallel, they act as an employer by implementing the systems hand-in-hand with local contractors. To date, Sopowerful's projects impact more than 110,000 people, something made possible thanks to its partnerships with more than 30 international companies. Among them ranks Stäubli with its offering of solar power connection solutions and PV expertise.The support by Stäubli Renewable Energy for the Sopowerful project covers quality photovoltaic eBOS (electrical Balance of System) components of the Original MC4 product portfolio and the matching Stäubli PV tooling for reliable and safe installations. For the said project the Stäubli experts conducted a comprehensive hands-on online training for the local technical teams. The training covered various topics to give best-practice advice and instruction on how to guarantee hazard free installation and long-lasting performance of the new PV systems.